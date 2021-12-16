a new China manufacturer ready to compete in the domestic mid-range market

A new smartphone manufacturer has arrived in Mexico: Tecno Mobile. The company has announced its arrival in the country to compete in the national market starting this December.

Who is Tecno Mobile

Tecno Mobile is a relatively new mobile device brand, established in 2006 in China as a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, and is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sale of smartphones, tablets, headsets and other electronic products. According to the company, it is currently in the top 7 of smartphone sales worldwide, with Africa as its main market.

In fact, the evolution and expansion of the company is curious. Tecno Mobile started by selling its devices in South Asia and Africa, but soon left the Asian market to focus on Africa, where it managed to gain a notable market share. After achieving this, Tecno Mobile expanded to the Middle East, India and finally landed in Colombia last year, thus marking its foray into Latin America.

Tecno Mobile is a company that little by little has grown to become renowned, in such a way that since 2016 it started an alliance with the Manchester City football club, and even partnered with Chris Evans (yes, ESE Chris Evans), who became became an international ambassador for Tecno Mobile.





In technical matters Tecno Mobile is not far behind either. Your current flagship the Camon 18 Premier boasts gimbal stabilization on your camera, like the vivo X50, and Hyper Zoom 60x technology. In addition, it recently revealed that it is working together with Samsung on the development of a new photographic sensor for 2022 smartphones.

Spark 7 in Mexico, the first Tecno smartphone to compete in the mid-range

Returning to the theme of the arrival of Tecno Mobile to the country (of which there are reports since June), the company announces that his first smartphone in Mexico is the Spark 7, a device focused on the mid-range with a 6,000 mAh battery as the main attraction, with official price of 3,379 pesos and available exclusively in the Telcel catalog.



Tecno Spark 7

Tecno Spark 7 Screen 6.52 inch IPS HD + resolution Drop notch Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 RAM memory and storage 4GB 64 GB memory Operating system HiOS based on Android 11 Rear cameras Dual: 16 megapixels main Secondary for depth Frontal camera 8 megapixels with dual flash Battery 6,000 mAh Others Rear fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.0 FM Radio Price 3,379 pesos

In addition, the Tecno Pop 5S, a smartphone for the entry range, is also listed on the Tecno Mobile México website. In addition to this, Tecno Mobile explains that its portfolio of devices is divided into four main lines:

Tecno Phantom: models flagship with “the best technologies in the industry”

Tecno Camon: focused on photography and video

Tecno Spark: for young audiences, citing Gen Z as the main one

Tecno Pova: focused on the market gamer

Tecno Mobile does not detail whether any of these families’ smartphones, apart from the Spark 7, will arrive in Mexico soon.