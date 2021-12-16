A former F1 driver’s criticism of Checo: “I don’t understand how people applaud”

Checo Pérez took the palms around the world after his epic defense against Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with which he reduced the eight-second difference between the Briton and Max Verstappen, who finished as champion of the Formula 1 after a scream finale.

However, the Mexican had to withdraw from the race with two laps remaining as part of Red Bull’s strategy to avoid a safety car, given the risk that the engine of the Mexican car would thunder.

Sébastian Bourdais’s critique of Checo

The video of Checo and the epic defense against Hamilton, as well as the praise of Verstappen, does not stop circulating on social networks: “It is a legend”. However, a former member of the Red Bull family did not like that Checo ended up so satisfied and happy at the end of the Grand Prix, This is the former French driver, Sébastian Bourdais, who was a pilot for this team between 2008 and 2009.

The French’s displeasure had to do precisely with one of the reactions on social networks, specifically with the journalist Will Buxton, who assured that Checo had an “incredible, sensational” defense.

“I thought you liked racing, that’s silly. I can’t understand how Perez can be happy with himself Y how people applaud him Why did he do it. Slow down on purpose and use all the dirty tricks to hamper Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship on the part of the whole team ”, Oh, well, I’m sorry, Mr. French.

I thought you loved racing, that was BS. I can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.

Bourdais apparently forgot that Hamilton played dirty several times throughout the season, hampering Verstappen and Checo in a couple of qualifying sessions, in which he braked for several seconds to condition the Red Bulls to fast laps. or that they flatly did not give them.

Honda praises and thanks the Mexican

On the other hand, Honda, the supplier of engines for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, thanked Checo for his work, highlighting the defense against Hamilton. It should be remembered that Honda says goodbye to the Great Circus, and that he could only work with the Mexican for a year.

“THE DEFENSE. It’s only been a year, Checo Pérez, But what a year it has been! Thank you for everything you have done for this team “, wrote Honda.

