4 Ford Mustang Shelby robbed from plant in Hollywood-style heist

Car fans will recognize a movie named “60 Seconds.” In this film, the protagonist must steal a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to get forgiveness from a mobster. Despite only being a movie script, a group of thieves were inspired by this movie to steal 4 Shelby GT500s from the Ford plant.

According to the authorities’ reports, on December 12, 4 Ford Shelby GT500s were stolen from the Flat Rock facilities, where the model is manufactured. At approximately 10:25 pm, a Shelby GT500 crashed through the front door of the place, making way for the other 3 units so that they could exit the facilities at full speed.

Despite being a main gate, the brand stated that they do not have security videos of the moment. However, the employees of the place indicate that they never noticed the presence of the intruders until the impact of the first car at the door.

Following the crash, the leading Shelby GT500 started up again and tried to follow the other cars. However, this car was recovered only 20 kilometers later, as the damage to the front prevented it from continuing.

Another of the stolen cars was located a couple of kilometers later. Likewise, none of the thieves were found at the site, nor were there any witnesses to indicate the path followed by those involved.

The steal cars straight from the factory It is a move that was not thought enough, especially considering that these units are not yet ready to roll normally. They barely have a couple of gallons of gas in their tank and, in most cases, they are limited in terms of power until certain requirements are met.

Although two units were recovered, there are still two others that have not been located. The authorities do not know how the thieves managed to enter the Ford facilities, but some rumors suggest that they took advantage of a “blind spot” at the back of the plant to sneak through.