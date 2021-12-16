30 Coins: Mandalorian and Nicolas Cage, all together at the same time | NewAlcarria

Álex de la Iglesia wrote a tweet a few days ago: “Excess. The self parody. The fun. Cynicism. The farce. Nicholas Cage. I can’t love him anymore. And until the actor’s name came up, which has ended up becoming a genre unto itself, one might well have thought that De la Iglesia was defining his own cinema.

Make no mistake: 30 Coins is not perfect. Sometimes the pace is too fast and both some action scenes and digital effects can be improved. But even with that, it’s the best B-series fantasy genre product (and I include A-series and international products like Locke and Key and Lovecrafts territories here) that a server has been able to throw at your face in years. Enjoys like few others and sincere with herself, he is the Nicolas Cage of our fantastic Cañí cinema and also our own Mandalorian. Everything at the same time, together and mixed. I say it, I affirm it and I stay so wide.

Photo: Manolo Pavón

From the first of the eight chapters that make up this season, 30 Coins launches into a race. A race that has a single objective, not to bore the spectator. And perhaps in that effort to count, advance and happen, it is where some more transition scenes are most lacking, some respite to create atmosphere, a bit more of character construction.

However, what amazes about 30 Coins is its ability to maintain that sprint pace throughout an entire distance race. Another product could have been sold out in a couple of chapters, but Álex de la Iglesia’s series and his indispensable Jorge Guerricaecheverría seem to never run out of ideas. HBO has given them the opportunity to fulfill their wet dreams and boy have they taken advantage of it.

In this series, one recognizes the young and shameless transgressors who gave birth to The Day of the Beast, yes, but also Mutant Action and The Community. No one ever showed so much affection when it came to portraying extreme characters and outsiders. Because even if their protagonists are a couple of ´guapitos´ (which they are a lot), here who part of the cod is Eduard Fernández, our essential Eduard Fernández, who has always been here and seems not (see Fausto 5.0 lovers of this series, by the way).

PHOTO: Manolo Pavón

The vomiter of conceptual ideas is also accompanied by a dazzling artistic display. Because yes, some digital effects sing for bad, but the scenarios that the series gives us are the perfect marriage between classical music and opera. They raise 30 Coins beyond paper and their characters, creating a fascinating and mysterious universe. Pure magic.

And then there is the tone. At times the action scenes squeak and one wonders if they could not have been left in the hands of a specialist in the field, but then they are understood within the tone of the series and they fit perfectly. Because 30 Coins is sarcasm, parody and black humor. He’s a guy asking the Satanic Pope for an autograph before the final black mass. It is a terrifying Carmen Marchi hugging the most foul-mouthed giant baby in the history of the fantastic Spanish (not that there are many more). It is Macarena Gómez very full and Pepón Nieto as a promise of a hero despite himself, even more than Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Megan Montaner. It is Javier Bódalo being the most wise and charismatic fool of the town and he is a murky Paco Tous … but murky, murky. Well, María Jesús Hoyos doesn’t even qualify her lest she appear to me at night. 30 Coins is an interpretive display that makes anyone who minimally follows the national industry salivate.

Like Mandalorian, 30 Coins is self-aware of itself and achieves excellence from the humility of someone who just wants to have fun. It is what it is, yes, but not as an excuse, but as a hit. It is exactly the promise of an epic series B saga that may well be the history of Spanish audiovisuals, a work that excites and captivates. And he is also Nicolas Cage: excessive, self-parodic, funny, cynical… and a perfectly orchestrated farce. A fucking wonder.

PS: We claim an extended version of this first season. It is fair and necessary,