3 easy and fun exercises that Anahí does to increase the buttocks

Anahi is one of the celebrities in the world of entertainment more pretty from Mexico And it is that at 38 years old he continues to look spectacular and it even seems that he is much younger. In addition, one of the characteristics that we cannot miss about the singer and actress is her spectacular body and that is why today we will tell you the easy and fun exercises that Anahí does to increase the buttocks and stay in shape.

Through their social networks, Anahí shares a series of exercises What he does to stay in shape and show off that great body. The best thing is that you can do these exercises at home, as they are easy and fun.

Related news

Yoga ball exercise

If you have a yoga ball or one that is very large, you only need to position your arms as if you were going to do a push-up and rest your feet on the yoga ball. Then bring your knees to your chest and let the ball slide. This will help you work your abdomen, arms, legs, and buttocks.

Photo: Instagram

Exercise with garters

To do this exercise you will need a resistance band, which you will have to place on the knee. Place your knees on a yoga mat and kick one leg back up; Make sure the rubber band is over the knee and over the calf of the leg you are climbing. This is the best exercise to increase the buttocks.

Photo: Instagram

Hoop exercise

One of the exercises that Anahí does to keep fit and increase the buttocks it’s a half squat. You just have to kneel on a mat and hold a hoop with your arms. Later, lower your torso as if you were going to sit on your feet, but you will have to try not to touch your legs.

Photo: Instagram

Undoubtedly Anahi is the proof that these exercises They work wonderfully and the best thing is that adding elements such as the ball, the hoop or the garters makes it an extremely fun activity.