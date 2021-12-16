12 Memorable Hollywood Characters Who Made Their Performers Fame

Some interpretations of actors and actresses have been for posterity. Those memorable characters were the springboard for artists to rise to stardom.

Some movies are remembered either for their plot, their soundtrack, their costumes, or their beautiful locations. However, there are film productions that have been engraved in memory thanks to their characters. Several of those figures have been played by actors and actresses who got off to a simple start. Most of these acting professionals started their careers as children, others did later.

Although many of the great Hollywood stars have played various characters, there is usually one in particular with which the public identifies them. And is that his work in certain films were so good that it is impossible to remove them from the mind.

Here are the most memorable and significant roles that catapulted certain actors and actresses to stardom.

1- Julia Roberts- Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman”

Before playing Vivian Ward, Julia Roberts had already acted in other productions, such as “Mystic Pizza”, but it was precisely that character in “Pretty Woman” (1990) that made her stand out in her career. His splendid smile and the chemistry he had with Richard Gere are still remembered.

2- Leonardo DiCaprio – Jack Dawson in “Titanic”

Leonardo began his acting career when he was a child, however, everyone started talking about him when he starred in “Titanic” in 1997. Jack Dowson’s most memorable scene is when he and Rose are in the bow of the ship, totally in love and with hair blowing in the wind. Unforgettable is his phrase: “I am the king of the world.”

3- Jim Carrey- Ace Ventura in “Ace Ventura, a different detective”

His film debut was in 1981 with the movie “Rubberface”, however, fame came in 1994 when he starred in “Ace Ventura.” That same year he also filmed “La Máscara” and “A couple of idiots”, two other films where he again showed his talent for comedy.

4- Daniel Radclif- Harry Potter

Surely Daniel Radcliff would not have such fame if he had not played Harry Potter. The English actor was only 12 years old when he played the young wizard in the first installment of the saga, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” Although he has worked in other films, series and plays, he will always be remembered as the “boy who lived.”

5- Arnold Schwarzenegger- Terminator

Schwarzenegger has excelled in the film industry, sports, and politics. The former governor of California is remembered for his performance in “Terminator,” in which he played a cyborg who traveled through time to fulfill a mission. Undoubtedly that interpretation exposed it worldwide.

6- Reese Witherspoon- Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde“

The film “Legally Blonde” (2001) showed what life was like for Elle Woods, a young woman who started college to pursue a love. This role was played by the American Reese Witherspoon, who is not only an actress, but also a film producer. Despite having worked in other major productions, she is remembered as the blonde law student who wore pink.

7- Vin Diesel- Dominic Toretto in “Fast and Furious”

The “Fast and Furious” saga began 20 years ago. The remembered Paul Walker and his partner Vin Diesel were the main faces of this successful franchise. Diesel began his career at the age of 15, and now, at 54, he continues to amaze with his acting talent. His character as Dominic Toretto, the king of street racing, will never be forgotten.

8- Sylvester Stallone- Rocky Balboa in “Rocky”

45 years ago the successful movie “Rocky” was released, which tells the story of Rocky Balboa, a young boxer. The film won three Oscars, thus launching its protagonist, Sylvester Stallone, to stardom. There is no doubt that the famous actor will always be Rocky.

9- Bruce Willis- John McClane in “Hard to Kill”

When Willis was offered the role of John McClane, he was reluctant at first, but ended up accepting it without imagining the success to come. His ability to perform his own stunts and acting skills made Willis a great action star.

This unforgettable character, which established him as a Hollywood star, was rejected by many actors; surely now they are regretting it.

10- Kate Winslet- Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic”

The British actress had already participated in other film productions, but her stellar performance in “Titanic” (1995) was what led her to be recognized worldwide. It was not easy for Winslet to get the role of Rose, as she had to compete with actresses much more famous than she at that time, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman.

That memorable performance earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

11- Marlon Brando- Vito Corleone in “The Godfather”

The 1972 mob film “The Godfather” starred the long-remembered Marlon Brando, who played Vito Corleone, the leader of a powerful New York crime family. It should be noted that before getting into that role, Brando characterized other characters, but it was Corleone’s that led him to the pedestal of great actors.

12- Jennifer Lawrence- Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”

She began her career very young, working in series and independent films, but it was her starring role in “The Hunger Games” that catapulted her to fame. Thanks to her role as Katniss, Lawrence became one of the highest grossing heroines of all time.

After that success, he achieved other important roles, such as that of the young widow who played in “The games of destiny”, for which he won an Oscar.