10 recommendations from HBO Latin America

We continue touring the different platforms to look for those productions that did not get the recognition they deserve, it is the turn of the fourth stop. What series to watch on HBO Max Latin America?

Beyond the award-winning and classic series to which the streaming service has accustomed us, from The Sopranos to game of Thrones, or the most recent productions of which we have talked here Many times, we will focus on 10 options that are not overlooked or unfairly overlooked. They are good options hidden in HBO Max, the new platform of the most successful premium network, that you should see.

-Riot gear

During 2020 Spain was able to deliver great jewels to the small screen (HERE you can find some) and this late-arriving thriller in Latin America is not exempt from these characteristics. A riot squad becomes embroiled in a violent plot of power and betrayal after an eviction that spirals out of control. Frenetic rhythm and magnificent performances throughout six episodes that represent (perhaps) one of the best works of Rodrigo Sorogoyen till the date.

-Kamikaze

Danish original production by HBO Max. In 8 episodes, of less than half an hour each, he builds a story that is pure hopelessness following a young woman who completely loses the meaning of life after a tragedy. Like the kamikaze of the title, Julie (brilliant performance of Marie Reuther, a revelation), sets out on a suicidal path looking to die. In this process of self-destruction, he will travel the world delivering an existentialist story not suitable for all audiences. Bonus: their soundtrack is really amazing.

-Love Life

Probably, Love life It is not an “updated” series in many of the aspects that it proposes during its first season, but it knew how to repair its flaws. The anthology traces the story of a different protagonist in each season, focusing mainly on their love life over the years. Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper star in each of the installments available so far and it is worth noting that, despite strictly following certain tropes of the genre, the romantic comedy created by Sam Boyd represents light entertainment with a notable growth episode after episode.

-Mrs. Fletcher

Kathryn Hahn achieved her ultimate recognition with the role of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, but long before the Marvel and Disney + series existed Mrs. Fletcher. The miniseries created by Tom Perrotta (yes, the author of the novel and also co-creator of the magnificent TV adaptation of The Leftovers) about the mid-life crisis immerses us in the search for a single mother to rediscover her love and sexual life, after her only son began his university career. Ironic look, but at the same time thoughtful about loss, identity and personal evolution.

-Primal

Recent emmy winner for best animated series, another gem from Genndy Tartakovsky (creator of Samurai jack, also available on HBO Max). It presents a caveman right at the beginning of evolution, who together with a dinosaur struggle to survive in the savage world. Visually imposing, the show’s greatest feat is not requiring dialogue and relying on a massive soundtrack to tell the most brutal, violent and disturbing stories.

-Room 104

Jay and Mark Duplass introduce us to this unusual anthology set in a hotel room on Log Island. Each episode has a different story, allowing you to play with the limits of the narrative regardless of the genres it encompasses. At times it is strange and almost experimental, it is that the Duplass brothers dare to leave the classic as they used to us in their previous works related to both film and TV. Some episodes work better than others, but it’s still worth a try.

-Superman and Lois

Rarely have we seen such a human facet of the world’s most famous superhero as in The CW original series. Without leaving aside the roots of the franchise, the show tries to show how Clark Kent and Lois Lane cope with the responsibilities of adult life, also dealing with the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being parents in today’s society. Tyler Hoechlin fulfills his main role, but the one who really stands out with a constantly evolving character is Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays the well-known reporter.

-The Other Two

The comedy everyone should be watching. Not only is it super hilarious but it also has brilliant character development and delivers a hilarious satire of show business. It follows two grown brothers, Cary, who aspires to be an actor, and Brooke, a former professional dancer, whose attempts to achieve success are overshadowed by her own younger brother, 13-year-old Chase, who unexpectedly rises to fame. His mixed feelings, the incessant references to pop culture, the human side that knows how to move when it should, all come together in a real surprise that deserves more recognition. The mother played by Molly Shannon is worth the show.

-The Righteous Gemstones

Comedy created by and starring Danny McBride, accompanied by John Goodman, Adam Devine, Cassidy Freeman and Walton Goggins. It follows a family of world-famous televangelists, led by a patriarch as selfish as his three sons, who help him maintain the family empire created out of misery and dirty business. He knows how to give turns that change the series to each episode, developing a hilarious and uncomfortable criticism where his unpleasant protagonists have nothing to envy the horrendous clan of Succession.

-Warrior

Series based on writings by Bruce Lee, while his daughter Shannon Lee is the executive producer. It is set in the era of the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1800s. It may seem like pure action, blows and martial arts, but it knows how to develop at the same time a great drama facing different families of organized crime. It works wonders when mixed with an elegant western touch and delivers the best fights you will find on television.

