Young Adults With Cancer May Choose Different Treatments Than Older Patients, Study Finds

Characterization of tumor immune microenvironments reveals dendritic cell cancer patterns.

The findings highlighted key genomic and microenvironmental alterations that may be targeted by kinase inhibitors and immunotherapies.

The adults Young people diagnosed with cancer of the skin, colon and other types of tumors may require different treatments than those received by older patients, according to a study by Mount Sinai in New York, in the United States.

This result is due to the fact that during research in which the genomes of 14 different types of cancer that affect young and old adults were systematically compared, it was suggested that several genetic traits may play a key role in identifying precise treatment options for young adult cancer patients.

Background based on two previous studies indicates that cancer diagnosis rates in young adults may be increasing. However, as the authors of this research point out, most of what is known about the treatment of various types of cancer is based on studies of older patients, creating an apparent knowledge gap that needs to be filled. .

The resulting catalog of age-related molecular drivers can guide the precision diagnostics and treatments for cancer in young adults.

For each tumor, the researchers systematically compared genetic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, immune system factors of the tumor and the possibility of being treated with a known antitumor therapy. They then validated the results using additional samples from the International Cancer Genome Consortium.

The data they worked with came from the Cancer Genome Atlas, a project funded by the US National Cancer Institute.

The report published in Cell Reports indicates that the results showed that each type of adult tumor young could distinguish himself from the older versions old for a specific set distinctive features. For example, the relative proportions of mutations The well-known features seen in low-grade gliomas changed greatly with the age of the patient. Instead, endometrial tumors of women Young adults tended to have more mutations than those of older patients.

However, some common trends were observed across all types of cancer. In particular, the results suggest that the immune systems of grown ups young people responded differently to most tumors. This included the responses of the macrophages and dendritic cells, which are often used by immunotherapies against cancer.

Finally, the researchers discovered several differences between the way tumors of the grown ups Young and old may respond to different treatment options, such as drugs designed against cancer mutations in the BRAF gene.

"Overall, our comprehensive assessment revealed the molecular etiologies of young adult tumors in multiple cancers. The resulting catalog of age-related molecular drivers can guide the precision diagnostics and treatments for cancer in young adults," they wrote.

