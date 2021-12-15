you can already listen to your audios before sending them

Good news for WhatsApp audio note lovers: you can now listen to your voice messages before sending them.

WhatsApp has begun to release an update to its app that includes, at last, one of the news most anticipated by users of the messaging app. It is about the possibility of listen to the audio notes before sending them, an option that we knew was on the way, and that it is finally a reality.

Until now, to be able to listen to the voice notes without sending them, you had to resort to specific tricks within the application, but unfortunately there was no option integrated directly into WhatsApp. That changes as of today, after WhatsApp has finally listened to user requests.

How to listen to voice notes before sending them on WhatsApp

The company itself has announced the arrival of this function through its Twitter profile. They explain that, from now on, WhatsApp users will be able to play and if necessary delete the newly recorded audios before sending them to their recipient.

WhatsApp voice notes will change: this is all the app prepares

The operation of this option is simple: while recording an audio, the option is given to pause recording and of listen to the audio recorded so far before sending it. If you are not satisfied with how the recording turned out, you can delete and start over.

The new feature should start to reach all WhatsApp users in the next few hours. Fight with making sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed to make sure you are among the first to enjoy this novelty.

