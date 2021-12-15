Yedi Air Fryer Sale on Amazon

Yedi 3.7 liter air fryer. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If lately you were interested in this new type of household products known as air fryer, you may be facing one of the best offers that you are going to see in the coming months, since this air-fryer It has an incredible discount with which to offer the best historical price on Amazon.

This offer proposes a model with a 3.7 liter capacity bucket, 8-inch diameter and complete with accessories such as a pizza pan, multipurpose rack, silicone cupcake pan, and basket divider.

It is a very complete model that is enjoying a 39% off, so its final price remains at a more than interesting $ 1,629 pesos. A fantastic opportunity to get an air fryer with which to start a healthier diet.

You will also be interested to know that you have received a Near-perfect average rating of 4.7 stars of the more than 5,000 buyers who have reviewed it on Amazon.

How do air fryers work?

The concept is quite fashionable, but its foundation is not extremely simple and straightforward. The work of these devices is limited to generating a very hot air flow that toasts the products that we put in its bucket. The convection system produces air circulation at high temperatures, which allows the food to be “fried” without the need for oil.

Is it the same as a traditional convection oven?

Technically it is the same, and the result will be identical, however, air fryers are designed to toast a small bucket, and the amount of energy they need to do so is less than what we would need to roast the same amount of product in a traditional oven.

Therefore, fryers are more efficient and faster when working with food. Do you have an oven with a fan function? You will get the same results, but you will need more time and you will consume more electrical energy. In addition, these air fryers have auto-off systems, timers and many other functions that will allow you to automate work in the kitchen.

Do French Fries Taste Like French Fries?

The key component of traditional fryers is obviously in the oil, and in these air fryers the oil has almost completely disappeared. Typical recipes invite the use of a simple tablespoon of oil in the products, which makes it a very healthy way of cooking, but obviously completely changes the traditional flavor.

So yes, potatoes are still potatoes, but obviously they can never taste the same as a potato chip in a good oil fryer.

