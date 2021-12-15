With no place in Toluca and León, Emmanuel Gigliotti would meet again in Liga MX with an old ‘enemy’

With the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament finished, the teams of the MX League continue to move strongly in the transfer market looking to be protagonists in the next Closing 2022. In this sense, the Club Leon He would seek to reach a new final again after being at the gates of the title against Atlas.

However, at the moment the only thing that appears in the office of the Esmeralda board are imminent casualties. Added to the two references to which Toluca pointed in the last hours, now Emmanuel Gigliotti will leave, who ended his loan at La Fiera and at the same time his contract at the Red Devils, but would not be considered in either.

During their stay at the Esmeralda, the Choricero group took care of the succulent salary of 2 million pesos per month for the Argentine, and after the fulfillment of the loan, its high economic cost was another of the causes that in freedom of action. But nevertheless, the forward would already be at the gates of a new club.

According to reporter Ezequiel Gasca, from the Guanajuato Code, The ‘Puma’ Gigliotti has advanced negotiations to become a reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis. In case of reaching the Potosí team, he would wear the shirt of his third club in Mexico, a country where he has a total of 97 games played and 21 goals scored.

Gigliotti would meet again with Marcelo Barovero

One of the most remembered episodes in recent times at Conmebol level was the Copa Sudamericana semifinal what they disputed River plate against Boca Juniors and that paralyzed the entire continent. There, the forward had the chance to bring Xeneize closer to qualifying with a penalty, but nevertheless, ‘Trapito’ was his executioner with a tremendous save so that later the Millionaire prevailed before his eternal rival. Will there be a good relationship?