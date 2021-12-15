With emotion, Penelope Cruz thanks MoMA’s tribute

Penelope Cruz recalled during a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) the Betamax tape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, which made her discover cinema as a child.

It was there that he rented all the films that the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar had directed.

“I saw them and I cried and laughed and learned,” Cruz said in English to an audience of actors, singers and artists who gathered at the museum Tuesday night to celebrate the Spanish actress.

“I would not be here tonight, being honored by MoMa, if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow, as an artist and as a person,” said Cruz, dressed in a long Chanel red dress. “I want to thank everyone tonight, and especially my Pedro.”

The recognition of the Oscar winner comes just a decade after MoMA paid the same tribute to Almodóvar, who has directed her in films such as “Volver”, “Los abrazos rotos” and “Madres parallelas”, among others. The latter, which received two Golden Globe nominations on Monday, opens in the United States on December 24.

An exciting moment of the night was when the film teacher from La Mancha sent a video message to Cruz, congratulating her on the recognition.

Almodóvar recalled in the video a dialogue with the actress that they had when they promoted “All about my mother” (1999).

“You told me that when I was older you would take care of me. I’m not old enough yet, but I hope you keep your word, “he said to the laughter of the audience. “When I am an old man, I hope you will come and become, in this case, my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have made with me throughout these seven films ”.

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and Spanish singer Rosalía, as well as actresses like Anne Hathaway, Rebecca Hall, Diane Kruger and fashion designer Zac Posen, did not miss the appointment.

“I adore her, I am very happy to be here to celebrate Penelope today,” said Rosalía during the red carpet held before the banquet. “For me he is a great reference, a great inspiration.”

The singer even sang a bit of “A tu vera” in her speech later, during dinner. It is the same song that Rosalía interprets in “Dolor y gloria”, another Almodóvar film in which Cruz performs.

“I love you!” Cruz yelled from his table when Rosalía finished speaking.

When MoMa announced its tribute to the actress in October, it said that she “has amazed audiences” and that her role in “Parallel Mothers” has cemented her as “an artist of global importance.” In September, Cruz was honored at the Venice Film Festival for best actress for her work in the film.

The MoMA highlighted that Cruz is the first Spanish actress to have won an Academy Award. The award, for best supporting actress, was received in 2009 for her role in Woody Allen’s film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, in which she starred with her husband Javier Bardem.

The gala was expected to raise funds for the museum’s Film Department, which owns 30,000 films and 1.5 million photographs. The event is sponsored by Chanel, the fashion brand for which Cruz has been an ambassador since 2018.

Last year, at a virtual gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the honoree was American actor George Clooney.