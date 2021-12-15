With divided vote, the Chamber of Deputies endorses the opinion on Public Account 2019

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday the opinion regarding the Account of the Federal Public Treasury corresponding to Fiscal Year 2019. It was requested to publish it in the Official Gazette of the Federation and communicate it to the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF).

The document endorsed by 268 votes in favor, 221 against and two abstentions, specifies that, in general, it is estimated that during the fiscal year 2019 the proposed fiscal objectives were achieved; however, there was a limited dynamism In the economy.

The Chamber affirms that the Public Account 2019 reflects a change in priority programs in social policy. In coordination with the priorities of the federal government and the guidance of the National Development Plan, a restructuring of social programs was observed, favoring lower-income sectors and investment projects of a regional nature, accompanied by a policy of control, austerity and discipline. in the exercise of the expense.

It considers that the inspection work carried out by the Superior Audit of the Federation to the Federal Public Finance Account 2019 met the criteria for objectivity, normative and methodological for the selection, analysis and presentation of the audits carried out.

With adherence to constitutional mandates, argues deputy of Morena

In substantiating the opinion of the Budget and Public Account Commission, Deputy Carol Antonio Altamirano (Morena) said that in this Public Account 1,358 audits were carried out, corresponding 78 to government functions, 114 to social development, 175 to economic development and 991 to federalized spending.

He stressed that income reached more than 5 trillion 384 thousand 289 million pesos, which means that the amount provided for in the Federal Revenue Law was exceeded by more than 86 billion pesos.

In addition, the public balance had a deficit 14 percent lower than in 2018; inflation was contained at 2.8 percent lower than the estimate of 3.4 percent; the interest rate was 7.8 percent; a barrel of oil averaged 55.6 dollars and the parity with the dollar remained at 19.3 pesos. The historical balance of the financial requirements of the public sector corresponded to 44.8 percent of GDP.

The Federal Public Administration as a whole, autonomous entities and productive companies, he explained, is only responsible for serving and paying for 0.9 percent of the total budget exercised.

He added that the opinion specifies that its approval does not suspend the processing of the actions promoted by the Superior Audit of the Federation, therefore, those who are allegedly responsible for individual behaviors will be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

“Our challenge is to process the opinion, be attentive to the process of solving what is observed by the supervisory authority, so that there is no more impunity, and review the proposals to improve the regulatory framework to avoid the recurrence of the aforementioned. The opinion complies with the constitutional and legal requirements that provide a technical and orderly basis ”, he added.

Systematic corruption, affirms the PAN

On the other hand, the PAN parliamentary group voted against approving the bill, arguing that the opinion does not show efficiency, effectiveness, economy, transparency and honesty in the use of public resources.

Legislator Héctor Saúl Téllez said that since the first year of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government, serious anomalies and corruption were found. “Only in social matters there is an expense of more than 3,500 million pesos without verification.”

Congressman Miguel Monraz said he did not vote in favor of the ruling because “it clearly shows that there is corruption and inefficiency on the part of the government and its officials.”