With deepfake they show what Keanu Reeves would look like in the Ghost of Tsushima movie

Ghost of tsushima, the latest Sucker Punch game for PlayStation 4, was a hit with critics and fans. This open-world game managed to captivate so many that they decided to make it into a movie. At the moment we still do not know his cast, but a fan came forward and decided to use deepfake technology to see how it would look Ghost of tsushima as its protagonist.

Through his YouTube channel, stryder HD shared a video in which he shows what Keanu Reeves would look like as Jin Sakai, the hero of Ghost of tsushima. With this, the power of deepfake technology makes the samurai have the face of the renowned Hollywood actor who also had an important role in Cyberpunk 2077.

Do you want to see the deepfake? Check it out below:

Keanu Reeves in the movie? Ghost of tsushima? It’s not impossible, but don’t get excited either

Although the result is not perfect – after all, the face of a real person is being inserted in a video game – it is enough to make you crave to see Reeves in the movie of Ghost of tsushima. Whether playing Jin Sakai or any other important character.

After all, this renowned actor is charismatic and many love to see him in roles similar to the character of Jin Sakai. On the other hand, in 47 Ronin: Legend of the Samurai We already saw the actor in a role related to the role of Japanese culture and he did well.

Will the PlayStation Productions team cast Keanu Reeves as Jin Sekai? Only time will tell. It does not seem like a crazy option, but perhaps they prefer to opt for an equally talented actor, but less recognized for this role.

Recall that Daisuke Tusji, who plays the role in the video game, already raised his hand to take the role on the tape. That idea would not be bad at all and could leave fans of Ghost of tsushima.

We’ll see what the decision is made by the PlayStation Productions team.

And to you, what did you think of this deepfake? Would you like to see Keanu Reeves as Jin Sakai in the movie? Ghost of tsushima? Tell us in the comments.

Ghost of tsushima is available for PlayStation 4 and can be played with PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. You can learn more about this abortion world game by clicking here.