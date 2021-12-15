Windows 11 receives update KB5008215 with new emojis

Today Microsoft has released what is popularly known as “Patch Tuesday”, the monthly update that always includes security improvements and sometimes bug fixes and even new features. In the case of Windows 11, the version received is the KB5008215, which brings as a highlight the new Fluent emojis presented a few months ago by Microsoft.

Main new features of the KB5008215 update

New 2D emojis style “Fluent Design” . If you installed the optional update KB5007262 released on November 23, you are already enjoying them. Now they come for the first time to a “regular” update of Windows 11.



. If you installed the optional update KB5007262 released on November 23, you are already enjoying them. Now they come for the first time to a “regular” update of Windows 11. Fixed a bug that prevented the right-click menu of File Explorer and Desktop from being displayed.

Fixed the issue where File Explorer would stop working after closing the Explorer window.

Fixed issues with volume control on Bluetooth devices.

An option has been added to be able to automatically activate Focus Assist within an hour after a Windows feature update.

If you want to know the full list of news and fixes of the KB5008215 version you can access it through this article.

How to install the latest Windows 11 update?

To install this version just go to Settings> Windows Update> Check for updates. It will immediately find the update and proceed to download and install. The time it takes will depend on your internet connection and the power of your equipment.