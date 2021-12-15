Windows 10 receives update KB5008212 with security improvements

Today Microsoft has released what is popularly known as “Patch Tuesday”, the monthly update that always includes security improvements and sometimes bug fixes and even new features. In the case of Windows 10, the version received is the KB5008212, which corrects existing security bugs in the operating system.

This update applies to different versions of Windows 10, not just the latest version, Windows 10 21H2. This update also applies to versions 21H1, 20H2 Y 2004 Windows 10. If your version is not in those named, that means you use a version of Windows 10 unsupported. We recommend you to update to a supported version of Windows 10 as soon as possible.

Main new features of the KB5008212 update

This update contains several improvements to security in the internal functionality of the operating system. They were not documented additional problems in this update.

This update performs improvements quality in the maintenance stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Keeping stack updates (SSU) ensures that you have a robust and reliable maintenance stack so that your devices can receive and install updates from Microsoft.

How to install the latest Windows 10 update?

To install this version just go to Settings> Update & security> Windows Update> Check for updates. It will immediately find the update and proceed to download and install. The time it takes will depend on your internet connection and the power of your equipment.