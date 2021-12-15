Will Smith. This was his fight with Janet Hubert, the first aunt Vivian

Will Smith He has been in the entertainment industry for more than three decades, where he has stood out for his charisma and acting talent. He started his career with the group DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince in the late eighties, but a fiscal problem led him to lose a large part of his assets. In the midst of ruin, he signed a contract to star in the series The Fresh Prince of bel-air, his lifeline and the start of his Hollywood success.

One of the key characters in the sitcom was the Aunt Vivian Banks, who for the first three seasons was played by Janet Hubert, actress than in real life would become the greatest public enemy from Will Smith. Their stormy relationship sparked a battle of statements, throughout which Hubert ended up calling Smith “a jerk” and “self-centered.”

But, What was the origin of your problems? Why did Hubert leave the series? Will Smith was the culprit? Did they force you to reconcile? Here we recount the media battle that famous people fought and the day they made peace after almost three decades of ‘war’.

This is how the fight between Will Smith and Janet Hubert began

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired its first episode on September 10, 1990. At the end of the third season the series went through a difficult time with the departure of Janet hubertThis situation forced the production to find a substitute; was the actress Daphne Maxwell Reid who took on the role of Aunt Vivian starting in the fourth season.

In that year, 1993, it was pointed out that Janet Hubert was problematic and asked for a greater role in the series. At the same time, Will Smith spoke of their lousy relationship with the actress during an interview for a radio show.

“I wanted the series to be ‘Aunt Vivian from Bel-Air’ because I know that she is going to throw me to the dogs in front of the press. It basically went from a quarter of a million dollars a year to nothing. She is angry now, but she has been the whole time. He once said, ‘I’ve been in this business for 10 years and this brat comes out of nowhere and gets a series.’ For her I am the antichrist“assured the rapper.

For her part, Janet Hubert would declare daily Los Angeles Time: “I was hurt and disappointed. I had worked hard and I didn’t see it coming.” He would not talk much about it after those comments, until 2009 when the actress lashed out at Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks in the series.

“My departure was planned for a long time. There will never be a reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro destroyed a 20-year career with their lies. They crushed me “, He said.

The rivalry only grew when Janet Hubert made it clear in a 2011 interview with TMZ that she was not interested in a reunion with the cast of the series. “There will never be a meeting … cSince I’ll never do anything with an asshole like Will Smith … He’s still an egomaniac and hasn’t grown up. This constant meeting thing will never happen in my life unless there is an apology. ”

Will Smith reconciles with Aunt Vivian

They say that time heals everything or at least that was the solution to the problems of Will Smith and Janet Hubert. Arguably, the pandemic allowed actors make peace, Well, in 2020 on the occasion of reunion that premiered in HBO Max, Smith offered an apology to Hubert, and she accepted her responsibility within the ‘war’.

The 64-year-old actress shared that in those years she faced personal problems in her marriage and her pregnancy that ended up damaging her job. He also stressed that they offered him terrible working conditions.

“What happened is that at the end of the third season they offered me a lousy contract. They told me that I was only going to work for two and a half months and that I could not do anything else the rest of the year. That meant that my salary was lowered a lot (…) He no longer laughed, he didn’t joke, he didn’t smile because he had problems that nobody knew about and he didn’t know who he could trust on the set, “he said.

And he added: “It’s that I lost everything. Even the reputation. And I understand that you could move on, but it is that those words that were said, Saying in Hollywood that a black woman is troublesome on set is a death sentence“.

Will Smith regretted his remarks and said that he now understands what Hubert went through: “PI can see that I made things more difficult for Janet (…) I feel like it was necessary for us to finally sit down and talk about what happened between us. I’m so sorry for all the bad things I said about you these years“.

