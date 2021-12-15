Will Smith revealed that he feels guilty for not defending his mother from his father’s abuse | Famous

Will Smith is an actor known for his great humor. What many do not know is that the star of ‘Men in Black’ and other blockbusters as a child suffered a trauma that made him feel terrible for years.

“When I was nine years old, I watched my father hit my mother with his closed hand on the head so hard that she fell to the ground. I saw her spit blood, ”recalled the celebrity in her memoir that goes on sale Tuesday.

Witnessing this abuse at his home in Philadelphia so traumatized him that for a long time he felt guilty for not standing up for his mother, added the artist in his manuscript, ‘Will’.

The revelations were first published by The Sunday Times, which got a preview of the book.

“I decided to be a clown. I wanted to please and reassure him because as long as my daddy was laughing and smiling, I believed that we would all be safe. I was the funny one in the family. I wanted everything to be relaxed and fun and upbeat, ”he explained.

However, inside the actor felt so guilty for not having defended his mother that He came to feel “cowardly.”

“Within the framework of what I have done from then until now – the awards and accolades, the attention and being highlighted, the characters and the laughs – there has been a series of mild apologies to my mother for not doing anything that day,” Will said. “For having failed him at that time. For not having confronted my father. For having been a coward ”.

Domestic violence affects not only couples, but also the children of the family, as in the case of the actor. Many children are traumatized by domestic violence, but they are not guilty of anything.

Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., and Caroline Bright they divorced in 2000.

“What you have to understand is that ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-killing character, the most famous star in the sky, is largely my creation – a carefully constructed and refined character designed to protect myself. To hide from the world. To hide the coward ”, he specified.