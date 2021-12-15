Will Smith admits his worst and best movie

The well-known actor, Will Smith, has recognized on the GQ YouTube channel which are his best and worst films and the answer may come as a surprise to some

Actually Me is a series of interviews from the channel GQ where different celebrities answer questions and comments of his followers in different social networks. This time it was the turn of Will Smith, which began by warning that never good to look at the comments of the people, since very funny moments can occur, but also negative comments and with bad intentions.

For Will Smith, all was very nice and fun to watch, since they were treated very funny moments of his career like the time he wore a crop top shirt in The Prince of Bel Air or his absence from the new Suicide Squad. He was also asked about her own favorite song, to which he replied Summertime from when he was still the prince of Bel Air. Even came to explain how he got to be so well known thanks to the music, or what would happen if traded roles with Keanu Reeves and this was Agent J and Will Smith Neo.

Will Smith also answered the question of which was the best and the worst movie in which he had worked. To which he replied that top they were the first Men in Black and In Search of Happiness, each one for different reasons, but for him they are the best films he has worked on, getting an Oscar nomination in the second. His worse work is Wild wild west due to external factors, since it was a choice that I ballast his possible participation in the Matrix And it is a lace that still has not been able to remove, although he admits that if he had been Neo the movie would not have been so good.

Will Smith’s future is promising, its next premiere will be in January 2022 with King Richard, of which we leave you the trailer, but it is also working with Antoine fuqua, the director of Training Day or The Equalizer, in the film Emancipation about the escape of a slave from the cotton plantations.