Which players will the Herd occupy as a bargaining chip to strengthen itself?

Chivas it is clear which players are the ones who could enter the negotiations for new elements. Faced with the economic crisis and the complexity of the transfer market, the Guadalajara resorts to offering exchanges to try to shore up the squad.

As the Herd Sports Director commented a few days ago, Ricardo Peláez, the directive is ready to listen to offers for any element of the current rojiblanca squad; However, there are elements for which they are willing to retain them, since they consider that they could contribute to the sports project of the Closing 2022.

A source assured RECORD that Marcelo michel Leaño will take into account the vast majority of the campus, until some exit from the fold is made and will only leave aside elements such as Josecarlos Van Rankin Y Oswaldo Alanís, footballers who still belong to the Guadalajara institution, but who were in the MLS.

In case of Alexis Pena is different, since the rojiblanca board had the confidence that Blue Cross was made of the services of the central; However, there has been no progress in this negotiation and it should be placed at the orders of the Guadalajara.

Of the staff that integrated Chivas During the last tournament, the players who have tried to find accommodation in another institution to be Uriel antuna, Toño Rodriguez Y Ronaldo Cisneros.

On the other hand, there are elements that do not see with bad eyes that could stay, although they would be willing to listen to offers, such are the cases of Cristian Calderon, Fernando Beltran Y Cesar Huerta.

