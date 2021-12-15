Where to pray the novena? Some options in Medellín and Antioquia

These proposals for nativity scenes in the department mix tradition and creativity.

The manger is one of the main elements of Christmas. He was born in 1223 and represents the birth of the Child Jesus and has accompanied different generations to pray the novena at the grandmother’s house, the nearest church or the corner of the neighborhood. The most traditional, and the one most seen in houses, has Mary, Saint Joseph, the Christ Child, the ox, the donkey, the sheep and the three Wise Men. However, every year other ideas arise that stand out for their creativity and have other characters and environments of everyday life. An example is the mega manger that this year they built in Amagá, Antioquia, where the miners of this region appear. Is also the one proposed by Uriel Zuluaga, a taxi driver who adapted his car to set this tradition rolling and with which he invites passengers to live another experience: in the back he set up a small manger with lights. Spaces were also adapted in commercial centers and recreational parks in Antioquia for families to pray the novena and experience the magic of Christmas. Get to know some options that are in the department so that she can pray the Novena: – Uriel’s Taxipesebre

A taxi that is also a manger, that is the proposal of the taxi driver Uriel Zuluaga, who turned his vehicle into another space to experience the joy of Christmas. This is a small, traditional nativity scene, with more than 20 figures, located in the back of the car (where the sound speakers go). It has few elements such as the little houses, the donkeys and the sheep, and characters such as José, María, the Niño Dios and the three Wise Men. “I do this because for the simple fact of sunrise I live every day. I have a motto and it is that one should not be a simple citizen of the common, one must make a difference, “said the taxi driver Zuluaga. The passengers, in addition to the manger, are with lights and garlands that surround the vehicle. On the outside, the taxi’s yellow color contrasts with a reindeer nose, tongue and ears. This year, Zuluaga will park the taxi outside his house to celebrate the Novena with his neighbors and the people who want to approach. “The most pleasant thing about all this is that I make a difference, I invite you to join me and we all live the spirit of Christmas together and have a good time with family and friends.” Dates of the novenas: December 16 to 24, 8:00 pm, Carrera 37 # 66D – 17, Villa Hermosa neighborhood How much? Free + information: through cell phone 3188224207 – Tradition at El Tesoro

The manger of the El Tesoro commercial park is located in the hall of the open-air theater, on level 3. It represents one of the most traditional scenes of the birth of the Child Jesus. The greatest novelty of this proposal is that it will be accompanied by Cantoalegre, a group that was nominated in the past Latin Grammy Awards: it will present a selection of happy and emotional songs with themes that reinforce the importance of family, values, friends, hugs and the special of the season and the simple things of Christmas. “As every year we bring different formats where the priority of the show is the music and the interpretation of the songs, complemented by the staging, costumes and choreography,” said Juan David Posada, communications leader of the commercial park. Dates of the novenas: December 16-23, 6:30 pm and December 24, 12:00 noon How much? Free + information: eltesoro.com.co, @eltesoromedellin on Instagram or by phone (604) 321-1010 – Even the water moves

The nativity scene at the San Diego shopping center was designed by the master Gustavo Gaviria, founder of the Corporación Taller del Pesebre and who has been making nativity scenes since he was 12 years old. He himself made the figures and personalized each gesture, the position of the bodies, the hands and the constructions. This manger evokes the time of rebirth. Among the most representative scenes is that of the well (the water moves) which is the place where the women went to wash their clothes and talk about the issues of that time. There is also the beggar asking for alms and the shepherd walking with his sheep and a lamb. Another moment is that of a shepherdess, Rebekah, who offers water to Eliezer, a man who traveled hundreds of miles to find a girlfriend for Abraham’s son, Isaac. Dates of the novenas: December 16 to 23, 6:30 pm and December 24, 2:00 pm How much? Free + information: sandiego.com.co, @sandiegocc on Instagram or on the phone (604) 448-0624 – Live nativity scene in Rionegro

Visitors who come to the Comfama Recreational Park in Rionegro will find the traditional Novena of Christmas bonuses, but represented. That is, each day the story will be interpreted by a group of actors and musicians who give life to the scene and will be accompanied by the priest of the parish of San Antonio de Pereira to pray. The third moment of this experience in Tutucán will be the singing of the Christmas carols. Dates of the novenas: December 16-23, 5:00 pm How much? Affiliates: rate A $ 1,300, rate B $ 1,900 and rate C $ 2,600; rate D (unaffiliated) $ 3,200 – Megapesebre in Amagá

This 130 square meter manger was manufactured by Jairo Franco, it is made up of more than 200 figures in movement in three moments: the biblical part with the Magi, camels and shepherds. The second is the costumbrista where there are typical Antioquia characters such as peasants milking cows, flower sellers, grandparents stirring the custard. The third part is the representation of the people of the southwest of Antioquia as the miners. Dates of the novenas: December 16-24, 6:00 pm, community action in the village of Nicanor de Amagá. How much? Free – Giant nativity scene in Venice shows you the best of the Paisa tradition