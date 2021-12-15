WhatsApp will hide your last time online from strangers

Photo : Lionel Bonaventure / AFP ( Getty Images )

WhatsApp continues to add security features to its messaging platform that is used by more than 2 billion users worldwide. The most recent change is that the application will hide your “last time online” by default from all strangers.

This means that if a person with a phone number that you do not have in your contact list texts you, that person will not see your last time online. The only way I can see it is if you have conversed with that phone number through WhatsApp, even without adding it to the phonebook. In other words, from now on the visibility of your last connection to the app will be limited by default, it will only be available to your contacts. According to the app update:

“To improve the privacy and security of our users, we are making it more difficult for people you do not know or with whom you have not talked to know when was the last time you were online, or know your online presence on WhatsApp” .

This feature has already begun to reach all users of the application through an update, which will be available in the next few days in all territories. The change is in addition to the recent feature WhatsApp added so that the messages you send self-destruct automatically after between 1 and 90 days, another novelty based on user privacy. Too has leaked that the company is working on the possibility of customizing who can see your “last time online”, allowing you to configure “All my contacts, except …” and specifically add users that you do not want to see your last connection, but it is unknown when this function will arrive. [WaBetaInfo vía Verge]