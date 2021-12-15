WhatsApp could add a third blue checker for what?

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application WhatsApp could add a third blue check mark to notify a screenshot, something that would undoubtedly be very good for many people.

That’s right, among the new functions WhatsApp would add a third blue check mark to warn if someone takes a screenshot of the conversation.

As you may remember, at the end of each year WhatsApp news are announced and among the new functions that would come to the platform Goal in 2022, according to rumors, will be a third blue check mark which seeks to notify users if someone takes a screenshot of the conversation.

It may interest you: WhatsApp will not allow a stranger to see your last connection

According to the advances, the third popcorn would help users to know if someone entered their privacy without their consent.

In other words, this function would increase the security of the application and prevent the theft of documents or important information.

Previously, we introduced you to the new function to schedule messages announced by the platform, which allows temporary messages to be deleted in 24 or 90 days.

It is worth mentioning that the function of a third blue popcorn is just a rumor, since so far neither Meta nor the official WABeta Info page have confirmed or denied said information that surrounds the fast messaging application.

However, if confirmed, this new function would have the purpose of informing users that the other person has taken a screenshot of the chat, which will be indicated with a third check mark.

On the other hand, among the new features confirmed for next year 2022 is the multi-device function, which allows an account to be connected simultaneously, without the need to always have a cell phone, and the new function is to “log out” on any device from your phone.

The tricks improve your experience in the fast messaging application, so we constantly share the best WhatsApp tricks so that you can make the most of the messaging application, because although sometimes it looks quite simple, there are more things behind that without a doubt. would like to learn and carry out.