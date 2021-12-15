WhatsApp already has Christmas mode and so you can activate the ‘Santa’ hat

With the arrival of the holidays and Christmas time, some applications have also been updated, including WhatsApp that will incorporate a Christmas mode that is activated with everything and a ‘Santa claus‘.

If you want your icon to have all the spirit of these dates, now you can make it have a nice christmas hat And here we give you the steps to be able to change it.

Steps to activate the Christmas mode of Whats

Before you start the process to customize your icon, you should know that this option is only available for Android devices.

-The first thing you should do is go to your Play Store to download the application Nova Launcher.

-After downloading the app, you must go to your Google search engine and find a WhatsApp image with a Christmas hat in PNG format.

-After you have the photo to your liking, go to Nova Launcher and leave the application pressed for a few seconds.

-When left pressed, a Menu should appear with the option “Edit”, you click and select the PNG image you chose.

-Subsequently, in that same Menu, you choose the option “Save changes” and voila, now your Whats icon is specially personalized with your hat to celebrate these Christmas holidays.

How to remove the Christmas hat from WhatsApp?

When the month of December ends, if you want to remove the Christmas hat and return the icon to its original appearance, all you have to do is uninstall the Nova Launcher app.

