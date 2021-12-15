What to watch on CCC Go, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount + and Mubi

CCC GO

Hotel Transylvania (at 4:20 p.m., on Cinecanal)

Dracula is the host at the Hotel Transylvania, a high-quality rest complex where monsters can live peacefully, without disturbing humans or suffering any persecution. But his universe is in danger when an ordinary boy stumbles upon the place. Animation and fantasy with the voices of Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg, among others, in the original version.

They are like children (at 22, by Sony)

Five friends and former basketball teammates meet again after 30 years. They decide to spend the weekend in a house on the lake, which will help them realize that, despite their age, they have not really matured. Comedy with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek.

NETFLIX

It was the hand of God

Without having gone through the rooms, the platform opens today “It was the hand of God”, written, directed and produced by Paolo Sorrentino. It is an autobiographical story in which he confronts the tragedy that marked his life as a teenager (the accidental death of his parents due to a gas leak, on a trip in which he did not participate). In the production, set in the 80s, Fabietto Schisa is a 17-year-old Neapolitan whose life is changed by two events: Diego Maradona’s arrival in Naples first, and a serious accident that later interrupts family happiness.

AMAZON PRIME

Be careful what you wish for

From Spain comes this comedy with Dani Rovira, José Sacristán and Cecilia Suárez (“The house of flowers”). “Be careful what you wish for” focuses on a family that decides to spend the Holidays in a cabin in the middle of the mountain. It is not a good time for the family group, but with the trip and the Christmas spirit, its members will reflect on the true value of the word family.

PARAMOUNT +

The sent

This week, the platform premiered the series “The Envoys”, directed by Argentine director Juan José Campanella. The story follows two priests sent by the Vatican to investigate an alleged miracle in a town in Mexico. But upon reaching the Aztec country they are informed that the alleged healing priest has disappeared without leaving any trace, and no one knows about him. When they approach the psychiatric community where the man worked, they discover that there are many more secrets there than they supposed and that each inhabitant of the town keeps many truths that until now remain hidden. Simón Antequera and Pedro Salinas are two very different priests: the first is a charismatic Spaniard, with great experience in cases of false miracles; and the second, a quiet Mexican with a great nose for research. The cast is made up of Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Velvet”, “Sky Rojo”), Luis Gerardo Méndez (“Club de Cuervos”), Irene Arzuela, Adrián Vázquez, José Sefami and Diana Lein.

MUBI

Maria by Callas

Today you can see this intimate portrait of the opera singer Maria Callas, with unpublished archive images and videos, private letters, recordings and the presence of the soprano’s best friends and colleagues, including Vittorio De Sica, Aristóteles Onassis, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Omar Sharif or Luchino Visconti. 2017 documentary directed by Tom Wolf.