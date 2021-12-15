What to see today on TV? Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | TV

12.35 / The 2

‘The Battle of the Whiskey Hills’

The hallelujah trail. United States, 1965 (139 minutes). Director: John Sturges. Performers: Burt Lancaster, Lee Remick, Jim Hutton.

Fun western In the key of a comedy directed by John Sturges that narrates the adventures of a caravan full of drink for thirsty miners. First the Indians and later the League of Good Habits will be the obstacles that the protagonists of this nice film will have to overcome. Very good Burt Lancaster.

15.01 / Calle 13

‘Risky lies’

True Lies. United States, 1994 (135 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Cameron-Schwarzenegger tandem returns in a film that moves between action, adventure and comedy, all adorned with visual effects for which it was nominated for an Oscar. The typical blockbuster, with a cast full of stars and a great display of media, which, without being a work of art, is very nice.

15.08 / TCM

‘Imitation of life’

Imitation of life. United States, 1959 (119 minutes). Director: Douglas Sirk. Cast: Lana Turner, John Gavin, Sandra Dee.

This was not the first adaptation to be shot on the story of Fannie Hurst, since previously the filmmaker John M. Stahl had brought this interesting novel to the big screen. Excellent performances and a high-level direction, the work of the great Douglas Sirk, who said goodbye to his brilliant stage as a director, are the pillars of this melodrama, which delves into the racial problems of a young woman who is ashamed of her mother’s humble origin, a black woman whom he refuses to acknowledge in public.

15.30 / Movistar Releases 2

‘Castaway’

Cast away. United States, 2000 (132 minutes). Director: Robert Zemeckis. Cast: Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy.

Robert Zemeckis once again shows that he knows how to handle this type of story. As in Forrest Gump, he enlisted one of Hollywood’s superstars, the ever-successful box-office seller Tom Hanks (Oscar nominee), to bring to life a modern-day Robinson Crusoe who has to survive on a desert island and face the emotional agony of loneliness. A story of strength and a desire to excel that is supported by careful special effects and the bleak photography of Don Burgess.

17.55 / Movistar Releases 2

‘An extraordinary friend’

A beautiful day in the neighborhood. United States, 2019 (103 minutes). Director: Marielle Heller. Performers: Matthew Rhys, Tom Hanks, Chris Cooper.

The relationship between Freed Rogers, a respected host of a legendary children’s television program, and Lloyd Vogel, a journalist with a bad professional reputation for his hurtful articles that he has to write in his biography, helped the filmmaker Marielle Heller to shoot this emotional, which does not corny, biographical drama in which stands out, above everything and everyone, the good work of a credible and perfect Tom Hanks in his role (Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination for best secondary). A remarkable story of unexpected friendships inspired by an article in Esquire magazine.

19.00 / Four

Second round of the Copa del Rey

The second round of Copa del Rey begins this week and Cuatro will broadcast two of the most interesting matches in this phase of the competition. This afternoon Sevilla will play in Mallorca against CE Andratx. Recently eliminated in the Champions League, the Andalusian team will do everything possible to prevail over the Balearic team, which gave the surprise in the first round by leaving Real Oviedo out, despite competing two categories below the Asturian team. Tomorrow, at the same time, Valencia will face CD Arenteiro, the team from the O Carballiño town of Orense, which has reached this stage after eliminating Logroñés.

19.13 / TCM

‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

Il buono, el brutto and il cattivo. United States, 1966 (153 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Efl Wallach, Lee Van Cleef.

Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood meet again for the third and last time in this classic of world cinema that denotes, among other virtues, the mastery of a director, Leone, and his struggle to surpass himself. Three gunmen in search of a hidden treasure for a western unforgettable.

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives a visit from Javier Cámara

This Wednesday, The anthill receives a visit from a great friend of the program, actor Javier Cámara, who will talk about Come on Juan, l1st political satire series starring in and broadcasting by HBO Max. The actor again gets into the shoes of Juan Carrasco, a not very decent politician who serves to make a criticism, always in a humorous tone of Spanish politics, who, this time, is involved in a plot of corruption from the past that He comes to disrupt his brand new status within a large company.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Clear history’

Effacer l’historique. France, 2020 (110 minutes). Directors: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern. Performers: Blanche Gardin, Corinne Masiero, Denis Podalydès.

Three residents of a suburb who are overcome by their problems with the internet universe, social networks and addiction to television series, are the protagonists of this funny comedy, at times nostalgic in others of the most current, directed and written by the effective Delépine-Kervern (Mammuth) tandem. With the help of a computer hacker, the motley trio decides to stand up to the big tech companies. All seasoned with a tart sense of humor and some really compelling performances. Special Jury Prize at the Berlin and Cesar festival for best screenplay.

22.00 / # 0

A walk through the national melodic song

In the 60s and early 70s, Anglo-Saxon music did not have as easy access to Spain as Italian and French, better seen by the regime. Aided by these influences, the melodic song occupied a stellar place in the radios, televisions and hearts of the public, and became the most popular style of music sung in Spanish. Melodic, In this first installment, entitled ‘From both singing to love and life’, he analyzes how Raphael, Julio Iglesias, Rocío Jurado and Camilo Sesto formed the quartet that dominated the golden decade of the song. While musicians and experts review this time, Asier Etxeandia, Delaporte and Anaju meet in a recording studio to cover songs by Julio Iglesias, Rocío Jurado and Raphael.

22.00 / Telecinco

Bonfire night in ‘The island of temptations’

The bonfires are lit again in The island of temptations. The passage of time has increased the complicity and connections between several of the protagonists and their favorite singles. Their attitudes and their words focus the new fires that boys and girls face in the sixth installment of the program. In the case of the boys, what is most striking in the images they see during the ceremony are some testimonies from their partners in their relationship with singles. Darío is especially affected when he learns of Sandra’s betrayal before starting the experience in the Dominican Republic, taking their relationship to the limit. The bonfire of the girls, meanwhile, leaves the protagonists speechless, who feel an even greater disappointment regarding the behavior of their partners. In addition, the penalty imposed on Zoe after her irruption in the bonfire of the boys represents a substantial change in her time on the program.

22.30 / FDF

‘Malavita’

The Family. United States, 2013 (111 minutes). Director: Luc Besson. Cast: Robert de Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tommy Lee Jones.

Just for the respect and admiration that surrounds everything that Robert de Niro touches, it is worth reviewing this Malavita Directed by Luc Besson. The story of an American mafia family that moves to Normandy as part of an FBI witness protection program is as entertaining as it is predictable.

22.35 / Neox

‘Corruption in Miami’

Miami Vice. United States, 2006 (134 minutes). Director: Michael Mann. Performers: Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Gong Li, Luis Tosar.

The famous eighties television series starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas knows its film version from the hand of Michael Mann (Heat). Now, Sonny Crockett (Colin Farrell) and Ricardo Tubs (Jamie Foxx) will try to catch a powerful drug dealer (Luis Tosar). Much artifice, good photography and a little more. But it entertains.

22.40 / The 1

The ‘Blood Ties’ of the Grimaldi

This week, Blood ties tells the story of the Grimaldi family, the oldest dynasty of European royalty and the one that has garnered the most covers. The documentary recounts the life of the Monegasque family from the wedding of Rainier of Monaco with Grace Kelly, to the new life of all its members. From the hand of Adans Pérez, the acrobat of Spanish origin who was the second husband of Estefanía de Monaco, the program will discover what the so-called rebel Princess is like in privacy and how she experienced the death of her mother in an accident that has marked her life forever. In addition, Beatriz de Orleans will tell how the Principality of Monaco changed with the arrival of Grace Kelly, Lorenzo Caprile will analyze the most glamorous outfits of the family, and Paco Clavel will remember the well-known Baile de la Rosa. In the subsequent debate, Boris Izaguirre will receive on set Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, Bibiana Fernández, Norma Duval, Dr. José Cabrera and journalists Paloma García Pelayo and Carmen Enríquez. All of them will analyze life in Monaco, how the royal family currently lives or what is the situation of Princess Charlene, removed from the life of the Principality.

22.45 / Antenna 3

The art of building with LEGO bricks

Antena 3 bets for this Wednesday night for a large format of international success, LEGO Masters. With Roberto Leal as master of ceremonies, Eva Hache and Pablo González, as members of the jury, will be in charge of evaluating the work of the builders. In this first program, participants will finally be able to make all their dreams come true. The eight pairs of builders will start by laying their first bricks in a spectacular amusement park and each team will take care of a plot. Finally, all the parts will be joined by train rails. They will have to fill it with fantasy, life and fun, necessarily using a motorized attraction.

0.05 / Movistar Action

‘Silverado’

United States, 1985 (130 minutes). Director: Lawrence Kasdan. Cast: Kevin Costner, Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn.

Four outsiders ride to the city of Silverado to confront the corrupt authority that rules there. With this argument starts an excellent western by Lawrence Kasdan (The accidental tourist Y Wyatt Earp), He is also a producer and co-writer with his brother, who drank from the sources of the genre’s masterpieces without relying exclusively on that character of wink for moviegoers, and forged much of his quality in some really successful performances.

1.00 / Neox

‘Bobby Z’

United States, 2006 (93 minutes). Director: John Herzfeld. Performers: Paul Walker, Laurence Fishburne, Olivia Wilde.

The director of the effective 15 minutes, John Herzfeld returns to action cinema in this production launched directly onto the video market (a common synonym for poor quality). Now, the thing is about a former marine who changes his stay in jail for impersonating a drug tycoon.

1.40 / Movistar Classics

‘Twilight of the gods’

Sunset Boulevard. United States, 1950 (106 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Performers: William Holden, Gloria Swanson.

Black humor and cynicism come together in this careful comedy by Billy Wilder that treasures, among other virtues, the benefits of a truly surprising script, over and above its realization. One of the cruelest movies ever made about Hollywood, awarded two of the six statuettes for which it was nominated.

