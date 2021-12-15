What Julio Furch said to Édgar Zaldívar after his huge mistake in the final

Julio Furch confessed what he told Édgar Zaldívar after his failure in the last minutes in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2021. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

After having obtained the championship of the Scream Mexico A21, in a post-match interview and covered by the flag of Argentina, the Atlas striker, Julio Furch, confessed what he said to his partner, Edgar Zaldivar after the failure he had at minute 80. At that moment, he had the ball with an open goal but missed the header that would have sent the ball to the back of the nets.

It should be remembered that that goal would have given the advantage to Atlas from regular time, as well as the title in the Grand finale from Return of Opening 2021. However, the canterano de los rojinegros did not give him enough strength and sent the ball into the hands of Rodolfo Cota.

Later, the meeting it would end with the global tie at three goals, which is why he had to go to overtime, same in which no one took advantage and would culminate in the criminal instance. In them, the set of Diego Cocca defeated those of Lion and broke with a drought of 70 years without achieving the title on the MX League.

Julio Furch has managed to be champion with 3 different teams in Mexico. (Photo: Fernando Carranza Garcia / Reuters)

Following this result, forward Julio Furch, who scored the decisive penalty for the set of Guadalajara, talked with TUDN about the failure he had Zaldivar at the end of the second half and confessed what he said to the player.

“I put it because it was very clear, then he told me how the play had been, that the ball was strange, and it suffered because it was necessary to take advantage of the goal situations, in the first half they also had many, he did not enter, but hey, it hit penalties, in a more heartfelt way and it was achieved, ”Julio Furch told TUDN.

Later, he assured that could keep calm when he lined up to collect the last penalty, after the save of Camilo Vargas after the failure of Luis Montes, so his shot meant the title for Diego Cocca’s team in case he was right.

“I knew there was going to be a penalty and I was going to kick it there, so I was determined, I was with the confidence of all my teammates and luckily he entered,” he added.

Camilo Vargas stopped the decisive penalty with which Atlas won. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

In addition, the attacker was interviewed together with his compatriot Hugo Nervo, who in turn explained that it was difficult to reach a team with 70 years of drought, but clarified that the path to this championship was very enjoyable and did grow soccer for the learning obtained.

“The process was hard, many hours of work, we have gone through complicated tournaments, but I always say that the process is the most beautiful thing because it is what makes you grow, what makes you mature, what makes you learn. That was what brought us here, learning and growing as a group and individually and the unity of the group above all things is what brought us here, and to crown like that is something impressive ”, stated Nervo.

Finally, the Atlas He was able to celebrate in his stadium and with his fans, while in the Glorieta de los Niños Heroes There was also euphoria on the part of his followers, after the Government of Guadalajara installed giant screens to follow the transmission of the final of the Opening 2021. Within the red and black festivities, the meeting was repeated on Monday, when it took place the tour what champion teams do when they win a league championship.

The Sunday, December 12 It will be a historical day at Jalisco Stadium, because after 70 years the Atlas returned to be champion and did it in the most dramatic way possible, in series of penalties and the last charge. At that time, millions of people expected to hear in the voice of Christian martinoli the last penalty. But nevertheless, He refused to narrate it and gave the moment to his partner, David medrano who is a fervent supporter of the red and black team.

KEEP READING:

This is how Mikel Arriola defended the arbitration on the controversies in the Grita Mexico 2021 league

Which has been the Liga MX team most affected by the VAR

What’s missing in America to announce the incorporation of Diego Valdés