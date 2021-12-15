What if the best folding wasn’t from Samsung? This is the Chinese mobile that will raise the bar

Samsung and its Galaxy Z finally have a worthy rival, without wrinkles, with top-of-the-range hardware and the signature of … OPPO!

In 2021, which was supposed to be the year of folding mobiles, it seems that at last The Samsung Galaxy Z will have a worthy rival and up to the task, since to date only Xiaomi, Huawei and Motorola had dared to present proposals, all of them with a lower profile, very limited editions and markets and all around the ideas of the South Korean giant.

Y not that OPPO actually invented anything, since the Dongguan firm has once again used the concept of the Galaxy Z Fold but this time taking it a step further, taking care of the detail and correcting all the problems which Samsung has failed to correct in its three foldable iterations.

This is why I can and do affirm that The OPPO Find N that we will know shortly will surely be the best folding in the Android catalog, and by extension of the entire market as there are no options on other platforms, which still resist a folding invasion that seems inexorable to all of us and only a matter of time. _Samsung numbers attest to it._

The funny thing is that OPPO had made its first steps with the roll-up prototypes, and we had even gotten our teeth long with the officially announced OPPO Find X, but that will give way right now to a more viewed book-type concept, but in the hands of OPPO more polished and, in my opinion, adequate.

OPPO Find N, the brand’s first folding smartphone is now official

A more common format, with more suitable proportions and … No wrinkles on the forehead!

As it is not yet official, it is not that we can tell you too much about some details that have only emerged in leaks, but like this, it soon gives me the feeling just by seeing it that the OPPO Find N has more appropriate proportions than Samsung’s Galaxy Z, staying halfway between both, the Flip and Fold.

And I can say it frankly and objectively, well I have tried both Samsung formats and neither has been able to convince me at all. The Flip is comfortable, yes, but its photography penalizes too much, as well as the autonomy and its differentiation is precisely in a careful design. For its part, the Fold is too thick and tall, almost uncomfortable, the outer screen is too stretched and the inner one, most of the time you don’t even get to use it.

In the case of OPPO the feeling is that the Find N is a more normal mobile when it is closed, with a 5.5-inch screen in a more friendly 18: 9 format, not so stretched, leaving for the interior a panel of 7-inch OLED LTPO technology and 120 hertz soda.

Also, it seems that OPPO has taken care of all the details of a smartphone that seems finished to perfection, starting from that “impossible curve” of the Find X3 Pro to model a book-style design that features best hinge ever developed for a folding smartphone.

In fact, it is that the OPPO Find N will not feature the classic wrinkle where the screen folds, eliminating at a stroke the main disadvantage and the most common complaint of all folding smartphones that we had known. We will have to see the implementation of OPPO and how it has achieved it …!

OPPO Find N, photo gallery

A high-performance hardware, without any concession in photography or batteries

Again talking about assumptions, we already know that Samsung has always told us that a folding design means compromising, but perhaps the South Korean designs were conditioned by a youth that penalized them excessively.

OPPO has actually managed to develop a folding mobile that can and wants to keep everything, with high refresh rate OLED displays, chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, high capacities up to 512GB essential in environments business, and above all a battery divided into two cells that reaches up to 4,500 mAh with 33 multiple fast charging, 15 watt wireless and 10 watt reverse charging.

Obviously, getting the most out of a format like this also implies taking care of the multimedia part, so there will be a stereo sound and surely Hi-Res or Dolby audio certifications, adding a mobile photograph that this time does not pale, and that follows in the wake of the best “normal” OPPO phones.

#Oppo Find N Foldable price leaked. 👀 – Snapdragon 888

– 4500mah

33 watt wired

15W wireless – 50MP IMX766 + 16MP + 13MP

– 32MP front

– X Axis linear motor

– External screen 60Hz

– Main Screen 120Hz LTPO Price

8GB + 256GB ¥ 12999 ~ ₹ 1,54,728 ~ $ 2040 ~ € 1807# OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/nk0sVRci8Y – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 10, 2021

So, according to rumors, we will see Sony’s IMX766 preside over the rear camera with its 50 megapixels, accompanied for the occasion by an ultra-wide angle of 16 megapixels and a telephoto lens that should reach 13 megapixels, along with another 32 MP front sensor. As you will expect, it is not necessary for you to selfies with the front camera, well the outside screen will serve as a mirror to take self-photos with the “good” sensors at the rear.

It remains to know the rest of the details about the materials used for the construction of the complex, its specific dimensions -especially the thickness- and also the durability, since nothing has been said at any time about the resistance to liquids that Samsung has achieved this year with the third generation Galaxy Z.

It will be very interesting to see and test how OPPO has managed to improve that hinge to avoid gaps and wrinkles, although the most important thing is likely that it will take us longer to know it, since the success or failure of the OPPO Find N will be in the ability of the Dongguan manufacturer to put it in stores globally at a competitive price… We will have all the details very soon, so don’t disconnect!

This is how the slow but firm invasion of folding mobiles is being

