Watch out!! this Halo Infinite glitch corrupts your game and erases your data

Halo Infinite is an experience that I invite you to live, it is on Xbox Game Pass and our analysis can clear up almost any doubt about it. It’s the most ambitious campaign in the franchise, and the new additions to the open world gameplay provide a breath of fresh air for both veteran and new players.

Despite being a great game, the launch of Infinite has not been without its problems. We have already seen how from 343 Industries they have been changing and adjusting against the clock some complaints that players expressed regarding the game’s progression system. The campaign is a bit the same, there are also technical failures such as the inability to use the game without failures together with Quick Resume on Xbox.

The Halo Infinite glitch fully loads your game

Now we have to add one more error, which is rather a glitch that although it seems unusual, if it touches you, you are lost. The error kicks in when you log in to consoles or PC, the platform is indifferent. Once you load your game, the Boss begins to see himself in the third person and then is absorbed by the ground and a loop is already created that makes it impossible to play.

So far nothing “serious”, we load game and that’s it … or so we thought, because it turns out that when the glitch came into action it also saved a control point in your game and you can no longer load it without suffering. Yes, you have lost your game and you have to start over.

A user on Reddit has found a pattern by which it may be activated, although it is not exact. These are the steps that seem to make the glitch start.

When you connect a controller to the PC during the game.

If you disconnect your controller while playing.

If you change the connection of the controller from wireless to Bluetooth (PC).

You stay playing on Xbox when at the same time you are playing on PC or vice versa.

You use Quick Resume on Xbox while playing the game after multiple sessions started on the console.

Yes, although this does not seem to be an exact science, we recommend two things, the first and most important is that you always create an alternative game, and the second is that you avoid making use of the possible activators that we have mentioned.

At the moment 343 Industries has not commented on the matter.