Washington Corozo will seek to ensure continuity in Pumas

The footballers of Pumas they are still far from going back to training, but they are still under scrutiny Andres Lillini Y Miguel Mejia Baron to see if they will continue to wear the colors of the club. One such case is that of Washington Corozo, that he earned a place in the hearts of the fans based on important goals and that he could secure one more time at the club if he does things well.

When it comes to assembling the backbone of the university complex, there are four names that stand out: Alfredo Talavera, Arturo Ortíz, Erik Lira and Juan Ignacio Dinenno. Although these players were clear protagonists throughout the 2021 Apertura, there have been unexpected supporting actors. One of them was Corozo.

The Ecuadorian arrived from Peruvian soccer on loan until mid-2022. Although his start at the club was not the best, his goal against Puebla inaugurated his scoring account in the MX League and for now it has five in total. Apparently the adaptation of the footballer was somewhat slow and, the fact of having been a starter very little influenced this late flowering.

That is why the Ecuadorian will have to surprise Lillini in the preseason if he wants to start having more minutes on the court. With greater continuity, it will surely be easier for him to continue increasing his scoring account, something that will undoubtedly benefit the club and could extend his stay in Mexico City.

Given these conditions, Corozo, who confessed to feeling in one of the best moments of his career, knows that he will have the look of Andres Lillini perched on him during the remainder of the season, since his continuity in the university complex will depend on his performance.