Vin Diesel and his cars: one of America’s most iconic models, the world’s first Toyota with an airbag …

Vin Diesel returns to theaters on July 2 with the latest episode of one of the film franchises that has contributed the most to awakening (in some cases, consolidating) the passion for cars and speed: Fast & Furious.

The ninth dose brings back the Toretto family and its satellites. A) Yes, Vin Diesel Appears accompanied by regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and … Sung Kang! Han’s character, longed for by fans of the franchise, returns in this installment.

In the villains section, in addition to the return of Charlize Theron in mode hacker and Helen Mirren as Mafia matriarch, we must add the signing of John Cena for the list of muscular men in this universe.

As the day arrives, to whet your appetite, we are going to count the most outstanding pieces in the private car collection of Vin Diesel, which makes the vast catalog of racing cars that he has piloted in fiction pale.

BMW E60 M5 (2010)

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A high-performance variant of the 5 Series executive car line which was built by BMW’s Motorsport division. The first incarnation of the M5 was built by hand in 1986 on the 535i chassis, with a modified M1 engine that made it a the fastest production sedan at the time.

Diesel’s 2010 model was the last in the E60 series, which had started in 2005. It was introduced with a V10 engine with uneven ignition and a 7-speed sequential manual gearbox, which linked the car with the BMW Sauber Formula One program. It was the world’s first production car to feature a V10 gasoline engine. That irregular-fire 5.0-liter V10 was pushing 394 to 500 hp, could accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.2 seconds and had a top speed of 330 km / h.

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb” (1973)

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Is a model that Dominic Toretto drives in Fast & furiousBut, in addition, Vin Diesel is his owner in real life and it was his car that was used during the filming. This second generation Camaro was produced between 1970 and 1981, although cosmetic changes were made in 1974. It was heavily redesigned and still based on the F-body platform (from where it gets its name “F-Bomb”).