Video: They catch a drunk policeman in the final of Atlas, they say it is from private security

In social networks the video of a policeman wearing a riot helmet and a baton while intoxicated in the Final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament between Atlas against León. Regarding the recording, the Guadalajara Police categorically denied that it was a municipal official, and pointed out that it was a private security guard.

Juan Pablo Hernández González, general commissioner of the Guadalajara police, pointed out that the man recorded last Sunday is not part of the corporation.

“We have already spoken with the private security companies, there are several that participated, we have already detected both the person and the company they represent, we ask the administrative authorities of the company to make a statement to clarify that it is an element of they, They tell me that they took measures against the person to sanction or dismiss them from the company and in the same way we will be more strict with respect to the recommendations and we will ask them for badges, “he said.

Hernández González considers that it is difficult for private security companies to select trained human talent, so They will support you with different recommendations.

“Of course, the selection and profiling process is complicated for private security companies, in the same way with respect to those who bring anti-riot equipment they have to be colleagues with more training due to the situations that may happen of relevance and we will be making recommendations,” he said. .

In the video that circulates on social networks, the uniformed man is observed hitting the wall with the apparently drunk baton in the area of ​​gate 12 of the Jalisco Stadium where the Bar 51 of the Atlas is placed, even a young man takes his weapon away, later he goes up to the stands and dances with some barristas.

JM