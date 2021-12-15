Victoria Bizu, an 8-year-old Zapotec writer who presents her first work, Los colores perdidos

Juchitán de Zaragoza.— Vicky knows, because her grandmother told her, that one day the God of padlocks (that’s what he calls Saint Peter), climbed into a niche of the church of the municipality of Union Hidalgo, “He did the miracle” of making her speak at the age of three.

Victoria Pineda Jimenez he was born with a language problem; However, since the miracle took place, he says that he has not stopped talking and telling anyone who wants to hear the stories he imagines.

It was only a year ago that he decided to go beyond the spoken word and began to write his stories; from this exercise, he obtained his first book, The lost colors.

Victoria Bizu (Victoria Abeja, translated from Zapotec), as she is artistically named, is eight years old and the daughter of physical education teacher and poet Dalthon Pineda Martínez; For this reason, one could say the love for books and stories come from the father.

Victoria is not shy at all and she is very precise when talking, so when someone asks her about the books she has read, she lists five: Canekby Ermilo Abreu Gómez; The little Princeby Antoine Saint-Exupéry; Xilase qui laugh di ‘sicasi laugh nisa guiigu‘/ Nostalgia does not go away like river water, by the Juchiteca poet Irma Pineda Santiago; Binni zaa/The Zapotecs, by the also writer from Juchitán Macario Matus and of course, Cuarenta Lunas, a text written by his father.

Vicky’s first book, she says, was born as a school exercise: she was in the second grade of primary school when the teacher asked her to write a story; Without asking how, the little girl wrote the story of a chameleon that lost its colors and wandered sadly through the trees, but with the advice and help of a turtle, it traveled the roads while eating various fruits, until it acquired the color of them, recovering well all its colors.

East short story, entitled Lost Colors, he showed it to his father, and he, marveling at his daughter’s history and talent, sent the work to an editor friend, who recognized Victoria’s creativity and decided to guide them in correcting their style.

Excited, Victoria asked that her story be in a book; That is how, with the help of his father, he drew up a very rudimentary one. But it did not end there, once it was done, Victoria and Dalthon decided to improve the book prototype with the help of tutorials from the video platform. Youtube, as well as with the help of the rest of the family.

With the support of their mother and two sisters, as well as the computer-edited story, they produced 10 copies with drawings; In addition, they included a pack of colored pencils, which turned the book into a teaching text.

These first 10 copies were given to their relatives. Dalthon Pineda uploaded photos of these unique books to his social network Facebook, to show off her daughter’s achievement and talent; As a result, he was shocked when they began to order copies from him. In total, they managed to sell 150 books.

“We don’t make it to sell, but for the family, but they began to ask us for the books, so everyone in the family participated in making the books.

“She sells each copy for 30 pesos and she saves the money to buy a chess set. I am very happy for the love you have for books and reading. What he did now serves as an example to other children and teachers in making materials easily and inexpensively, ”explains Dalthon Pineda.

Victoria says she wants to keep reading books and write more stories; so much so that she is preparing one more, but, above all, she wants to be a writer like her dad, travel and see his name on Google.

“I really like to play chess, Rubik’s cubes, but above all I like to read, I have many books, I like to write stories and I want to continue making my books. I want to be like my dad, travel the world giving interviews, see my name on Google, like my dad, “says Victoria Bizu in a hum, sitting in a hammock in the backyard of her house before her father’s proud gaze.

