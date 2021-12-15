Vests: How to wear this classic piece today and look very cool

At school, I went through a vest phase. Not in a pretty, minimalist, Kendall Jenner-inspired way, but in a way as bad as the year 2000. At that time, all It girls (for example, Nicole Richie or Lindsay Lohan) they wore suit vests with graphic tees, and I wanted to replicate the look à la mode. I remember going to our local mall and headed straight to Le Château, a now-defunct Canadian store that specialized in outfitting teenagers for their proms. I bought two suit vests: a black button-down vest and a cream vest with buttons and a white satin back. Later I showed up at school in my new vests – accompanied by my favorite band T-shirts, emo hair, and skinny jeans, of course – and felt like a true celebrity.

In hindsight, the approach to the style of the vests was all a mistake. She just looked like a distraught teenager who stole part of her father’s suit and put it on top of his Evanescence shirts. Any photographic evidence of me during this period has scarred me, so much so that I have avoided vests like the plague ever since. However, a decade later, I have begun to see that vests are back on the street-style scene. This season, stylish stars like Kendall Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid have worn suit vests as tops, and they have combined them with baggy pants and eye-catching bags. Suddenly, the vest becomes cool.

As I am not one to dismiss a trend, I have decided to challenge myself to return to vests this fall season. Call it a moment of style redemption, but with 10 years of experience in fashion from college, he was convinced that he could create vest sets that were grown-up, sophisticated, and that efortless (that is, not just with a graphic t-shirt). Luckily for me too, there are plenty of men’s vests on the market right now, and the new crop of vests comes in a range of silhouettes and materials, including cozy fabrics, chic leathers, or cool, techy fabrics.

Next, I put three vests to the test and share my tips on how to wear them.

The minimalist vest

To start with, I decided to try a clean and minimal vest, like the ones that carry all the top models. I was instantly attracted to the color off white and the elongated silhouette of this Peter Do vest. I went for a neutral color palette and paired it with a white T-shirt and jeans, a black Bottega Veneta Cassette bag, and black Christian Louboutin boots. As someone who rarely does minimalism, this new look felt fresh and exciting to me, like it was a more elegant version of myself. I would definitely wear it to go to the office. Is it weird to show your arms in a professional setting? Anyway, I work in fashion!