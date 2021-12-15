Universal delays ‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date

Universal Pictures has changed the release date of Fast and furious 10, the next installment of the film saga Fast, which will arrive a month after its scheduled launch. Despite continuing to do so in 2023, it goes from being scheduled for April to establishing itself in the May 19, 2023. It is the penultimate film of the saga Fast, the one that will put the beginning of the end of the adventures of Vin Diesel with yours on the big screen.

F9 was one of the most impressive hits at the box office this year

F9, one of the biggest box office hits of 2021, has grossed more than 726 million dollars worldwide after several delays caused by the coronavirus. The filmmaker Justin lin, creator of some of the best films in the series, to return once again to direct. As they report from Comicbook, at the moment there is no official comment on this small delay, although it is true that the date closer to May could benefit the push at the box office of a clearly summer film.

“ The saga has proven to be able to constantly reinvent itself

Nevertheless, Fast & furious has found a way to introduce new characters and update the saga installment after installment. In the last few weeks, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson They put aside their differences after the problems of both actors on set, an aspect that led to The Rock to abandon the tapes despite the fact that his change and introduction as a character was highly applauded. Johnson and Jason Statham developed their own characters in the spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw of 2019, a film that performed well with the public and that will also be continued. Vin Diesel, who confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 and 11 will be filmed consecutively, he wishes that the saga continues with Justin Lin after the premiere of the supposed last films of the license.