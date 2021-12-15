Trader sold an NFT for 100 times * less * its value (by mistake)

What is the phenomenon of NFTs? 1:25

(CNN) – A distracted trader accidentally sold a non-fungible token (NFT) for one hundredth of its market price, by mistake.

NFTs are the latest cryptocurrency phenomenon to catch on. In simple terms, NFTs transform digital artworks and other collectibles into unique, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 pieces of NFT digital art that live on the ethereum (eth) blockchain.

On Saturday, the owner of said art piece accidentally sold his NFT for a fraction of what it was worth.

Max, whose username is A Trader from, said the error occurred after “a lapse of concentration”, when he accidentally put the NFT up for sale for 0.75 eth ($ 2,844) instead of 75 eth ($ 284,495 ).

“I list a lot of articles every day and I just wasn’t paying attention,” he told CNN in a series of messages Tuesday.

He said the NFT was instantly bought by an automated account, which then resold the part for 59.99 eth ($ 227,558).

“I saw the error while my finger was clicking confirm, but a bot sent a transaction with more than 8 eth gas fees so it was instantly taken before I could click cancel. I have no animosity towards the botter, it’s just part of the game, “he added.

“Once I clicked, there was no way to stop it. And here, within the beauty of the Blockchain, you can see that it is honest and relentless,” he said.

“Then I only took 5 minutes and went back to work trading other things,” he added, saying that the “error is not that serious in broad strokes.”

Max said he has three other “Bored Apes” (Bored Apes) and a good-sized wallet, for which he is “grateful.”

“I learned quickly not to be too emotional when it comes to trading,” he added. “The sector is so new that bad things are going to happen, either because of you or the technology. Once you are no longer in control of the result, forget about it and move on.”

Virtual art has been created, and talked about, for years. But now, thanks to the support of celebrities as diverse as Elon Musk, Lindsay Lohan, and Steve Aoki, online buzz in art and cryptocurrency circles and, perhaps most importantly, blockchain technology, it has not only become popular, Rather, it is generating huge sums of money for digital artists and online collectors.