Uncharted: Tom Holland trained a lot not to see himself “like a child” next to Mark Wahlberg

Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Against all odds, the movie of Uncharted is a reality and, if all goes well, it will hit theaters in February 2022. Certainly, the casting of Tom Holland for the role of Nathan Drake caused concern, as some fans considered that he did not have the physical appearance to embody the bounty hunter. To some extent, it seems that the same actor thought similarly.

During a recent interview with Total Film magazine (via GamesRadar) the British actor said he took advantage of a few months of confinement to train. The reason? The imposing appearance of Mark Wahlberg, who in the film plays Victor Sullivan.

In case you missed it: Tom Holland confesses that the Uncharted movie broke him

Tom Holland confessed that the first time he went to the filming set, he saw his cast partner and stated that “it’s huge.” So, once production of the film had to slow down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he took advantage of the extra time to get in shape and gain muscle.

“We went home for five months. Everything I did [durante ese tiempo] It was eating and training, eating and training, eating and training to gain muscle and not look like a child next to Mark, “said the actor in the interview.

Likewise, the interpreter behind Spider-Man and other characters shared that Mark Wahlberg recognized their physical change once they met on the set of filming after the suspension.

Tom Holland wants to try new things in his career

Despite being one of the most popular stars in Hollywood due to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland is open to new projects that, to some extent, are different from everything he has done.

“I am always looking for a challenge. I’m looking for something that I haven’t done before. Now I use my job as an excuse to travel, see the world, and meet amazing people. Similar to Nathan Drake, I really like adventure, ”said the actor.

Continue reading the story

Find out: Tom Hollad Says His Spider-Man Would Kick Hugh Jackman’s Logan’s Ass

But tell us, do you think Tom Holland will do a great job on the movie? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more news related to the franchise Uncharted if you visit this page.

Related Video: The Story Behind: UNCHARTED: Drake’s Fortune

Fountain