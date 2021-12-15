Tom Holland and his double breasted suit from the premiere of Spider-Man

Slowly, Tom holland He has become one of the best dressed men in the film industry. In fact, all this year since the man reappeared in interviews, he looked like a young, updated version of Robert Downey Jr. wearing some outfits and glasses similar to the actor’s (which even makes us suspect if the two of them have the same stylist). Plaid pants and suits became the new normal for Holland, and this inclination for fashion made it inevitable that expectation would be generated about the outfit that he would wear in the premiere of his film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The double breasted suit

At the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was held on December 13 in Los Angeles, California, we saw a Tom holland different, a bit far from RDJ, but still with his influence, dazzling with a perfect satin double breasted suit in a brown tone, accompanied only by a black tie, black ankle boots (which give it a bit of height) and a simple white shirt , a look away from the adolescent spirit and showing him more mature, in addition to the fact that his outfit combined with that of his companion and partner, Zendaya.

Without a doubt one of Tom Holland’s best looks. Emma McIntyre

ZendayaI was wearing a dress Valentuno nude with spider web designs (fitting the occasion perfectly), even wearing a mask that evoked not so much Catwoman but Tom Hardy’s Venom. The nude tonality fit perfectly with Holland’s outfit, the two fulfilling a bit of a cocktail style. This undoubtedly also confirms that the two are the best dressed couple of the moment, as well as the most striking for the world of entertainment.

Highlight the double-breasted suit of Holland since, although it is so effective, it is not usually as common in red carpets and some opt for the classic suits, as if the crossover were more a statement For special occasions. In this case it is, confirming that Holland, who recently spoke with GQ, is an icon of style and that the classic sometimes tends to be the winner. The crusader also fits with the actor’s British background (in fact, in our mind more Brits wear double-breasted suits, compared to Americans), and gives him a bearing that fits more with the 25-year-old man in front of us. us and not so much with the young man we met when he appeared in Captain America: Civil War. Now he is a movie star and undoubtedly with RDJ he had a great teacher.