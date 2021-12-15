Tom Hanks would be a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth II

Tom Hanks (1956) has not only managed to establish himself as one of the most recognized and beloved actors in cinema, but also could be related to British royalty, specifically Queen Elizabeth II.

Tom Hanks is one of the most decorated artists in the world and has won a host of awards and nominations, in addition to his two Academy Awards for Best Actor.

In 2002, Hanks was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award and in 2016, he received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Most recently, in 2020, Hanks received the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award for his incredible contributions to the world of film and film history.

Hanks may be a history buff, but as reported by Insider, Hanks is actually a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, one of the most legendary rulers in history.

The report cites a study by FindMyPast.com, which along with many coincidences between royalty and famous Hollywood celebrities, also discovered that Hanks and Queen Elizabeth II share the same common ancestor, King John, who ruled England between 1199 and 1216.