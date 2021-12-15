Tom Hanks joins the cast of the series ‘1883’

A piece of news has recently hit the net that will surely make fans of Yellowstone: a few days before the premiere of the expected 1883, for which the official trailer has been released, it has been announced that the spin-off will feature a truly exceptional guest star.

According to the announcement, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks will appear in the second episode of the first season, playing the role of General George Mead.

The soldier will bond with James Dutton (Tim McGraw) after the bloody Civil War battle of Antietam, in which the powerful Montana family’s own ancestor nearly lost his life.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the same mastermind behind the parent series, the series will follow the story of the Duttons’ ancestors, showing how, amid hardships, pitfalls and risks, they managed to climb out of poverty and gain their vast and prosperous ranch.

In addition to McGraw, the cast includes Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo), Sam Elliott (The Ranch), Faith Hill, Isabel May (Young sheldon) and LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor).

While we wait for the appearance of Tom Hanks, who, according to Sheridan himself, will not be the only special guest who will cross paths with the protagonists, We remember that the premiere will be on December 19 on Paramount +.