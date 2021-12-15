Tom Hanks chose the top 3 of the films in which he participated

Through an interview on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’, Actor and Oscar winner Tom Hanks rated three of the best films he has participated in throughout his career in the film industry.

Surprisingly in this list are not some of his most remembered works, tapes such as ‘Philadelphia’, ‘Forrest Gump’, (for which he won the Oscar for best actor), ‘The Terminal’ and ‘The Da Vinci Code’.

(Reference photo: Youtube – Sony Pictures Spain)

When questioned for his assertion, Hanks indicated that his rating is based on “personal experience” he had during the production of the films.

SEE ALSO → The challenges of the series “The Squid Game” are recreated in Italy

At the top of his podium, Hanks placed ‘A Very Special Team’, because he was given the opportunity to play baseball for a whole summer.

In second position he mentioned ‘Castaway’, a film that earned him an Oscar nomination for the category of best actor. Hanks explained that the shoot was full of “daring adventures”, as he visited the Fiji archipelago twice with his entire family.

In the last place of the short ‘ranking’, Hanks declined in favor of the filmographic piece, ‘The Atlas of the Clouds’.

“With that production we shot extensively in Germany. It was a formidable job. The film was put together with painstaking work so that the final product showed the depth of the plot,” he added.

(Photo reference: Youtube – Movieclips)

Writing NTN24.COM