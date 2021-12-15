Today’s Free Fire Codes December 15, 2021; all free rewards

Survive the craziest multiplayer battles. That is the goal of Free Fire, the successful battle royale developed by Garena for iOS and Android mobile devices. Like every day, the study has distributed free reward codes, which allow us to obtain valuable objects for our experience with the game. Thus, all the codes are already available for today, Wednesday December 15, almost all of them can be exchanged around the world, although there are also exclusive codes for specific regions. Of course, they only last 24 hours, so you better hurry.

It is already a tradition, but before showing the list of all Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, December 15, 2021, we give you access to our tutorials: how to know which is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots or how to make your nick invisible. We also explain how to get memory fragments, the V for verified for our profile or the list with flag codes to customize the name to our liking.

Likewise, the most recent weekly schedule. You can discover all the news that will be available in the game through this link.

Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Dec 15, 2021

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe only)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe only)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available in the Apple App Store on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. PC gamers have the opportunity to download it for free by following this simple procedure.

