Today’s Biggest Draw, 3830: results and winning numbers of the lottery of December 14 | Forecasts | Mexico City | CDMX | Edomex | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

As is customary, the results will be published through the social networks of the ‘National lottery‘ Y ‘Forecasts‘. This Tuesday, December 14, the last edition of the ‘Major Draw‘in Mexico, where hundreds of users waited anxiously to meet the winners of the last draw of this type of the year. Do you want to know how it went and some information to take into account for this game? Answer this and more questions in the following paragraphs.

The information that we will provide you will be very useful for all of Mexico, so we ask you to take note and share every detail with your gambling friends. If you played this week’s ‘Big Draw’ and don’t know if you’re one of the winners, you’ve come to the right place. Check the winning numbers on the National Lottery website as soon as possible and share the results of the draw with your friends.

As is well known by everyone in Mexico, the ‘Major Draw’ has the participation of hundreds of thousands of tickets in a series, and is held every Tuesday according to the National Lottery draw calendar. In case of having bought a little piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 pesos, while those who have acquired a complete series of little pieces may win up to $ 7,000,000 Mexican pesos.

Number of winners of the Major Draw

These are the winning numbers of the Major Draw 3830. (Photo: National Lottery)

What time is the Major Draw?

The ‘Major Draw’, like last week, will take place this Tuesday, December 14 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexican territory. Of course, the results may not be ready by then, so the patience of all participants is requested.

How to participate in the Major Draw?

If what you want is to try your luck playing in the ‘Big Draw’, we tell you that you can do it by buying a piece of the lottery that has a value of $ 30. Also, if you want to play it for a complete series (20 bits), it costs $ 600. Remember, the prize you receive will depend on which of the two tickets you bought.

Major Draw: results of 07/12

These are the winning numbers and results of the Major Draw on December 7. (Photo: National Lottery)

What to do if you win the Biggest Draw?

According to Mexican regulations, whoever wins a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecast draws, including the ‘Major Draw’, will have a period of up to 60 days to claim their prize. Also, it is important to know that the winner will not receive the full sum of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.