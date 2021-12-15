Tips to share a tenth of the Christmas Lottery on WhatsApp and not have problems when collecting it

It almost smells like Christmas, although in reality what it smells like is the mantecados, polvorones, nougats and sweets that have been flooding supermarkets for weeks. And like every year, the National Lottery is preparing for the great draw of the season, the Christmas Lottery (which this year can be collected by Bizum). A whole national tradition, as it is also a tradition that buy a tenth in equal parts and then share the possible prizes that are hunted.

Over the years, sharing this tenth among all those who had participated in its purchase meant making a photocopy and delivering it, but now we have courier apps and of course, customs change. Sending the tenth through WhatsApp is already very widespread But be careful with this because it has a problem: only with the photo you will not be able to collect it, and if there are quarrels between the participants, you may have a problem. We show you what information you should have, or share, so you can claim your share of the prize without problems.

You buy a tenth a pachas with your colleagues from the office, from the factory, with your relatives or with your friends. They all put money but the tenth is unique, there is only one original paper and someone has to save it. So you think and come up with a quick solution: ‘I take a picture of it with my cell phone and send it to those who have put money into it. Or better yet, I send it to the WhatsApp group where everyone is‘. Or to the Telegram group, or to any other network.

Error. It happens this photograph alone does not serve to collect the prize, so there is no risk that any participant will outnumber the others and keep the prize for himself, but there is a risk that whoever has the paper in their possession will collect it and the rest will be left with nothing. We did not invent it ourselves, says the Organization of Consumers and Users. The OCU, to understand each other. Repeat with us: you cannot collect the prize only with the photograph of the tenth. So if good faith runs out, your share of the prize may run out.

To avoid an unpleasant case of “holder of the tenth on the run” in the case of having prizes to distribute, the OCU itself gives us tips for sharing the Christmas Lottery safely. First of all, the OCU recommends that the entries be distributed in writing, but since we are currently in the case that we want to share them through WhatsApp and other apps, we will tell you what is the best way to do it.

Do not photocopy only the tenth, you need additional information

Although we are not going to photocopy the tenth as such, to share it correctly and that it can be charged we must place a sheet of paper behind it, and said sheet must contain a series of data to “legalize the distribution” of the award. Namely:

Data of the depositary of the tenth physical.

Name of each participant and the corresponding participation. Either money contributed, or percentages or whatever. It must state what part of the possible prize corresponds to each one.

With this data, we can now take a photograph of this sheet of paper, making sure that both the written data and the tenth data can be read clearly, and then we can send it through WhatsApp, Telegram or the app that most suits us. feel like using. This will not guarantee that the distribution is valid, be careful, then it could be argued that the photograph is manipulated and its authenticity would have to be proven, but at least we will save ourselves a lot of headaches if we do it correctly.