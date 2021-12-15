This was the LUXURY baby shower that Khloé Kardashian organized for her sister, Kylie Jenner

Kylie jenner She is only a few weeks away from becoming a mother for the second time: the member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated his baby shower this weekend, Which was hosted by her sister Khloé Kardashian: the socialite took care of all the details and prepared a intimate and very luxurious meeting for Kylie.

What you want the most Kylie jenner right now is having the people you love the most close by: the last few days have been particularly difficult for women. kardashian sisters: On the one hand, Kim is dealing with her divorce with Kanye West; Khloé finds herself in the middle of the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal and Kylie faces criticism of tragedy at Astroworld Festival, during the participation of Travis Scott. With all this, the family preferred to make a intimate baby shower, yes, without leaving aside the luxuries.

Related news

This was Kylie Jenner’s baby shower

Only those people who are part of her closest circle attended the Kylie Jenner baby shower: family and friends who really have a very strong bond with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. Khloé Kardashian prepared a very fun weekend for her sisterShe did it because of the affection that unites them and because also, since they are neighbors, they spend more time together.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

The party had everything, mainly the attention to the guests, who enjoyed a massage station, to which they went to relax; on the other hand, the candies They were not lacking and for greater privacy in the event, Khloé placed tents in order to avoid the gaze of the curious.

Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

The date Kylie Jenner will give birth is not known with certainty: initially it was commented that it could be in February 2022, however, US media indicate that the baby may arrive before the end of the year. Another piece of information that is unknown is the sex of the baby: the model has not shared if she will have a boy or a girl with Travis scott.