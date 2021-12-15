This was the first exciting and dangerous dates of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Since it became known about the relationship of actress Megan Fox with musician Machine Gunn Kelly, the couple has not stopped giving something to talk about in the media and social networks. It should be remembered, the kiss that was given while the musician brought his tongue painted black and the inappropriate touching that was made in the Billboard Music Awards, Recently.

Now they unveiled new follies in their love story. Machine Gun Kelly revealed that His first dates with Megan Fox were unconventional and included some pretty dangerous activities. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last Wednesday, the rapper – whose real name is Colson Baker – explained that, for their first date, the couple scaled a balcony and went up to the roof.

“We are on our first date, and she is Coming down from a dangerous three-story balcony in high heels“Baker said when they showed her pictures of him helping her down.” I looked at this roof and thought, ‘I used to hang out there. I just want you to come and see my world for a minute. ‘

“The door was closed, so we had to put scaffolding around the balcony, it was very dangerous,” added the musician. “I am very happy that she is alive.”

Fox and Baker met on the set of a movie in March 2020 after Megan’s separation from her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

But, not content with a date in the heights, the couple went swimming with sharks in Bora Bora. While Colson described Megan as nature loverHe confessed that he is the opposite, something he tried to overcome while the couple was on vacation.

“We got into the water and I was like, ‘I’m really comfortable in the water. This is really cool,'” he explained. “He got into the water, put on his glasses and said, ‘Honey, there’s a shark there ‘. And before he finished his sentence, I was already halfway there. I left her in the water. “

