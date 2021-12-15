this smartphone is all power and speed

Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED screen, 3 cameras … the OnePlus smartphone has it all.

The OnePlus 9 is at your fingertips with 139 euros discount thanks to one of the Amazon offers. The Chinese smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, enough space for your peace of mind. In addition, if you are an Amazon Prime user, you will enjoy fast and secure shipping.

We are talking about a very balanced smartphone, a device that comes with a 120 Hz panel, one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors And till 5G connectivity. If you are looking for a very powerful smartphone below 600 euros, you are facing a great opportunity.

Buy the OnePlus mobile for less than you expect

The OnePlus 9 arrives with a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a spectacular panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses its front camera. If you are looking for fluidity and bold colors, the Chinese device is a great option.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, the most powerful that the American company has manufactured. In this case you will find it next to 8 GB RAM memory. It is the same processor that gives life to its older brother, the OnePlus 9 Pro. You will be able to demand the maximum from him, you will not have problems with the heaviest applications and games.

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras to the rear of its flagship: a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX689, a wide angle 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a macro sensor. On the other hand, in the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The OnePlus terminal also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a very powerful 65W fast charge. The technology of the Chinese firm is one of the fastest I’ve tried, you will never leave home without a battery. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFC, which you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

