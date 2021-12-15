This robotic hand looks like from the Terminator, but it’s real and functional

Some of the many movements that the new robotic hand is capable of performing. Gif : U. Kim et al., 2021

A team of Korean engineers have developed a highly mobile robotic hand that is capable of crushing beer cans or gently grasping an egg.

“Of the 206 bones in the human body, 54 bones are in the hands, which corresponds to a quarter of the total number of bones,” states the first paragraph of a new research published in Nature Communications. Plus, there’s also the muscle structure that powers these bones, which “is also extremely complex,” as study co-author Uikyum Kim of Ajou University in Korea points out.

The human hand is an extraordinary evolutionary achievement, making this new robotic hand, called ILDA (Integrated Link Powered Right-Handed Anthropomorphic), even more impressive. Its 20 joints allow an impressive 15-degree freedom, and your fingertips can exert 34 Newtons, or 3.4 kilos, of force. With a maximum length of 22 centimeters and a weight of 1.1 kilos, the hand is compact and light. In testing, the hand successfully crushed cans, held eggs, and even used scissors to cut paper.

A great advantage of ILDA is that it will be easier to combine with many existing commercial robot arms. For robotics specialists, this has been a challenge because the actuators used to move robotic hands, and also some electrical components, are often “attached in the form of a fairly large forearm,” Kim explained to Gizmodo in an email.

A key innovation of the new robotic hand is that all components are integrated within the hand itself. It has no external parts or modules, such as a forearm, so ILDA can be easily mounted on pre-existing commercial robot arms.

A new link-driven mechanism, which Kim described as the “core technology of this research,” sets it apart from other robotic hands. This mechanism, which has never been used before in robotics research, allows each finger to have three degrees of freedom, similar to the three-jointed fingers of humans, Kim said. “It is difficult to independently implement the movement of the medial joint [ubicada cerca del nudillo] and movement of the intermediate joint [la articulación del medio]Kim explained. The new mechanism solves this problem, he assured.

In a series of experiments, ILDA exhibited a wide range of capabilities, crushing cans, pressing buttons, using tweezers to handle tiny objects, squeezing small balls, and even using scissors to cut paper. “It is interesting that while it is a right-handed robotic hand with a high degree of freedom, it can generate considerable gripping force, which can even lift a heavy object of up to 18 kg,” said Kim.

The device could eventually be used as a hand prostheticBut Kim says it could also be used as an industrial robot due to its adaptable design, high performance, and low cost to manufacture. Looking ahead, Kim and his colleagues hope to enhance ILDA with touch sensing, increased flexibility, and possibly even artificial skin.