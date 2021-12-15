This is his ranch Los 3 Potrillos – El Financiero

“As you see friends, you and my ranch are my life, my passion ”, Vicente Fernández said three years ago in a video posted on his Instagram, where he showed his audience what a morning in The 3 Foals, the ranch he founded in 1980, in honor of his three sons, Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández.

The place is located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, at kilometer 20 of the Guadalajara-Chapala highway. It was the dream residence of “The Charro of Huentitán“, Where he lived next to his wife” Cuquita “.

Sometimes he received that public who did not stop applauding so that his Chente would not stop singing, it became a tourist stop on the roads of Jalisco, so much so that in 2016 Vicente Fernández released a statement to warn not to be fooled, because there were people who were charging the entrance to their ranch:

“I want you to know that this is her house and I do not charge for the entrance or for the photos. There are no museums here, I welcome them at my ranch, not out of obligation or business. I go out to greet them when I can and I do it from the heart, “he wrote on his Facebook.

In his bedroom on the ranch he suffered the fall that took him to the hospital since August; on the property he was fired after he died this December 12 and there he will be buried.

“Ranch life is a very special life… Where you have to work hard but nature is also valued ”, he once wrote on his social networks.

The ranch measures 500 hectares, it is a large complex with a house, a swimming pool in the shape of a guitar, horses, cattle, a restaurant and even an arena.

Guitar-shaped pool in Los 3 Potrillos. (Instagram / Los 3 Potrillos)

Los 3 Potrillos Restaurant

The restaurant is part of the ranch, it opened in November 1999, with the same name. Since then he has offered a taste of the gastronomy in Jalisco and its culture, with live music and regional dance shows.

Los 3 Potrillos Restaurant is on the ranch of the same name. (Facebook / Los 3 Potrillos Restaurant)

Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena

On one side of the ranch, is the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena (VFG), built in 2005.

It is an entertainment center that has hosted artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Katy Perry, Roger Waters or Depeche Mode; It has also been used for sporting events and exhibitions. It has capacity for about 15 thousand people.

In that space the “King of the Rancheras” was fired by his family and followers.

Stables

Vicente Fernández was a fan of horses, on his ranch he had various types, including miniature, a breed that the singer set out to breed, they are unique and do not measure more than 86 centimeters.

Vicente Fernández was fond of horses. (Instagram / Vicente Fernández)

Cowgirl shop

The racho also has a cowboy store, with all kinds of hats, boots, bags and other leather products.

Charro Canvas Print

In addition, there is a charro canvas designed for rodeos, events and other exhibitions to be held there.

Chapel

In the place there is a chapel, in fact, there the body of Vicente Fernández was taken for a private farewell with his family.

House

Visitors are not allowed access to the house, “for security and privacy reasons you cannot enter”, although Vicente Fernández shared various daily moments in his office or where he displayed his collection of figures and paintings of horses on his social networks. .

Vicente Fernández in the company of the artist Waldo Saavedra and his son Vicente Jr. (Facebook / Vicente Fernández)

Ranch

As “Chente” shared on several occasions, he also raised cattle on his ranch.