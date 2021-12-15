They thank ‘Checo’ Pérez from the Netherlands for the help to Max Verstappen

From Netherlands thanked Mexico for the performance of Sergio ‘Czech‘ Perez, who supported Max verstappen to get the world championship of the Formula 1, in addition to offering an apology for the “nailing” of Arjen Robben that led to the removal of the National Team of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

The presenter Beau van Erven Dorens He spoke in Spanish during his show to say thank you.

On behalf of the Dutch people, I say thank you very much. I apologize for the Arjen Robben scene. We are going to make up for that lack, how? I don’t know how yet, but I promise you, “he said.

This one’s for you @SChecoPerez. Free beers on behalf of our whole country when you’re here. @BeauRTL @mexicogp pic.twitter.com/x27fx9MZNr – Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) December 13, 2021

Later, a mariachi entered the studio of the program and sang the song ‘El Rey’.

This is for you ‘Czech’. Free beers when you are here on behalf of the whole country “, expressed on social networks the former Formula 1 driver Giedo van der Garde.

The support of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was essential in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Max Verstappen to become the Formula 1 champion. The Mexican driver restrained the Englishman Lewis Hamilton, which allowed ‘Mad Max’ to get closer.

It was after a Canadian crash Nicholas latifi the V was briefly activatedirtual Safety Car which finally allowed the Dutch driver to take the first position from Hamilton.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital